Police Reports: Mail stolen from Northfield post office, fake Rolexes sold to jeweler

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

Oct. 27

• A resident reportedly received a fraudulent email from a sender purporting to be with the Best Buy Geek Squad and asking for the resident to renew tech-support services. The sender reportedly collected the resident’s personal information and accessed the resident’s computer.

Oct. 26

• A home reportedly was broken into between 8:30 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Washington Avenue.

• Cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash reportedly were stolen at around 6 a.m. from the Shell gas station at 399 Ridge Road.

Oct. 24

• A cellphone and cash reportedly were stolen from an unlocked car in the 1000 block of Seminole Road.

• Five bottles of liquor reportedly were stolen from the Jewel at 1517 Sheridan Road.

Oct. 21

• Two fake Rolex watches reportedly were sold to Fuenfer Jewelers, 124 Skokie Blvd., for close to $13,000 total.

WINNETKA

Oct. 18

• Fraudulent purchases totaling $740 reportedly were made to a resident’s Citi Bank credit card.

GLENCOE

Oct. 24

• More than $700 in items reportedly were stolen from Binny’s Beverage Depot, 85 Green Bay Road.

Oct. 20

• A resident reportedly was scammed out of $10,581 by a caller purporting to be with USAA banking. The caller reportedly prompted the resident to provide personal information to access the resident’s bank accounts.

Oct. 19

• Fraudulent checks totaling more than $29,000 reportedly were cashed to a resident’s bank account.

• A container with jewelry inside reportedly was stolen some time between Sept. 1-16 during a residential move. The reported loss is more than $12,000.

NORTHFIELD

Oct. 25 and Oct. 20

• Three residents filed reports that mail they recentlydropped off at the local post office reportedly was stolen and attempts were made to alter and cash checks within the mail.

Oct. 22

• A home reportedly was burglarized in the 200 block of Wagner Road. Entry reportedly was made by prying open a door.

KENILWORTH

No incidents were reported between Oct. 21-28.

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested and named in in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has significant community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

