Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

I-TEAM: 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Power restored after equipment failure forces outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An equipment failure was the cause of a power outage in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. Spokesman for Entergy Louisiana, David Freese, stated the outage was related to equipment...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott says he will leave the office effective Dec. 31, 2022. While a reason was not given, the announcement comes amid the aftermath of the...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Save money on dental care

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s hard to find anyone who enjoys going to the dentist. Yes, regular visits are important for oral health, but a dental visit can be stressful and quite expensive, especially if it’s for something other than a cleaning and checkup. But do you always need those recommended procedures? What about seeking a second opinion? Consumer Reports takes a look at five common dental procedures to help you figure out if and when you really need them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New CDC guidelines for prescribing opioids draws mixed reactions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Power outage reported in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to crash on Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a vehicle crash Thursday evening. EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy, at Azalea Lakes. Two people were transported and are told to be in critical condition. This is an ongoing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 in critical condition following crash on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 3) evening. EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy., at Azalea Lakes. According to the St. George Fire Department, when crews arrived they found one person physically pinned inside of their vehicle. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a crash on LSU’s campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3. Emergency responders said a motorcycle hit a tree on Dalrymple Drive. One person was brought to the hospital, according to officials. No other details have been released at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Donating blood keeps 2-year-old boy alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family relies on blood donations to keep their 2-year-old’s heart pumping. Like every 2-year-old, Henry Soileau loves to play. “He likes to be outside, run around. He’s very independent, so he wants to do everything himself, if he wants to do something, he wants to help,” describes Ryan Soileau, Henry’s father. However, when Henry is not playing outside, he spends a lot of time at the hospital getting blood transfusions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community. The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

