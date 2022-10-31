Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the...
Steven Roberts: For GOP, legislation not as important as blocking judges
If, as expected, Republicans win back one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the most significant impact could well be summed up in two words: judges and subpoenas. Since President Biden has two more years in office and Democrats will certainly maintain a veto-proof margin in the Senate, even a Republican sweep would not lead to much meaningful legislation. As John Pitney Jr., a politics professor at Claremont McKenna College in California, told U.S. News, expect “a lot of messaging — not...
Byron York: After midterms, Biden agenda and filibuster views may change
On March 2, 2021, when he had been president less than two months, Joe Biden met with a group of liberal historians in the White House East Room. The subject was Biden’s “determination to be one of the most consequential presidents” in U.S. history, according to an account in Axios. The group talked a lot about Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal — Biden’s model for the “think-big, go-big mentality” that characterized the first months of his presidency. The president has “giant plans teed up that could make Biden’s New Deal the biggest change to governance in our lifetimes,”...
Saturday Essay: Protect American refinery capacity
Recent natural disasters, world events, and regional refinery disruptions have brought the need to protect American refining capacity front and center. If the Biden Administration really wants to protect consumers against rising gas prices and fuel-supply disruptions, gimmicks like draining our strategic petroleum reserves will not do the trick. President Biden should direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take the one move that could save consumers at the pump while protecting American fuel supplies: reform the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS. Daily headlines highlight how America’s energy security has diminished. In the days leading up to Hurricane Ian, BP and Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of the storm, which accounts for 15 percent of the nation’s crude oil production.
Gene Lyons: Where's conservative horror when threats turn into assaults?
If there were anything remotely conservative about people calling themselves “conservative Republicans,” they’d be horrified by the near-fatal attack upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and calling for strict law enforcement. Instead, they’re making stupid jokes and endorsing conspiracy theories to minimize the terrible reality of what happened — seemingly secure in the knowledge that the bully-boys and would-be assassins are pretty much all on their side. Yes, there are crackpots on each end of the political spectrum, but actual assaults come largely from...
Arthur Cyr: Elon Musk rightly advocates freedom of speech
"Big Brother Is Watching You" That was the pervasive punch line in British writer George Orwell's novel “1984.”. Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, after considerable conflict, gives the colorful capitalist an opportunity to change the notoriously dictatorial social media giant. Orwell, one of the greatest writers of the...
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Mailers designed to look like official government forms. Buses sporting scam pitches for Medicare websites. TV commercials featuring celebrities who encourage people to sign up for Medicare plans that do not always include their current doctors. With Medicare’s open enrollment underway through Dec. 7,...
Sharon Kennedy: U.S. destiny is in your hands
“Those who build on ideas, build for eternity and the form of government which prevails is the expression of what exists in the population which permits it.” — “Politics” written in 1844 by Ralph Waldo Emerson. By now, you’re probably tired of reading quotes from men who have been dead for centuries, but I know of no better way to express my concern over Tuesday’s election than looking to the past for guidance. In those days,...
Robert B. Reich: Musk must relinquish Twitter
Just three days after Elon Musk bought Twitter, he posted a tweet advancing the baseless allegation that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House, who was assaulted Friday at the couple’s home, had been drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute. The police found Pelosi, 82, attacked with a hammer inside his home by a man, David DePape, who had entered through the back door, seeking the Speaker. ...
