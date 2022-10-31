Read full article on original website
realvail.com
Vail’s coordinated election set for Nov. 8
The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on its coordinated election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8:. Vail’s election, coordinated with Eagle County, takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are approximately 3,000 voters eligible to participate in the Vail election. In addition to federal, state and...
Eagle County, CMC to break ground on new workforce housing project at Edwards campus
Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on its upcoming groundbreaking ceremony on a new workforce housing project at the Colorado Mountain College Edwards campus:. Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will celebrate the commencement of construction on the workforce housing project at the CMC Edwards campus...
State of the Valley presentation set for Nov. 9 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards
The Vail Symposium on Wednesday issued the following press release on the State of the Valley presentation with the Vail Valley Partnership Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards:. Eagle County’s economy has been on a growth trajectory as we recovered from the pandemic and reached new heights...
More ski areas coming online as another round of snowy weather moves into Colorado
After a warm, dry weekend and first half of the week, another storm is moving into Colorado tonight (Wednesday) just as two more ski areas look to join the three that are currently open. “Wednesday will bring dry and breezy weather, then our next storm will deliver snow from Wednesday...
