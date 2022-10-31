Read full article on original website
Related
The most impressive player on the Lakers roster hasn’t even been close
The Los Angeles Lakers started the season off on a horrible foot, losing each of the team’s first five games of the season. However, back-to-back wins have boosted the morale in Los Angeles as fans are confident that there is at least something here with the team to be excited about.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Patrick Beverley deserves the same Westbrook criticism after Lakers win
The Los Angeles Lakers were riding high coming into the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans for two reasons. Number one, the Lakers became the last team in the NBA to collect their first win. Number two, there might be a reasonable plan to help Russell Westbrook succeed in Darvin Ham’s system.
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized
ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1