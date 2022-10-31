BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a carjacking that happened at a Walmart in Forest. Deputies report responding to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Forest at approximately 12:45 a.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery and car jacking. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says approximately five minutes before, the victim’s car was blocked by a light colored sedan as the victim was trying to enter on Forest Road. Two black males got out of the sedan and forced the victim out of the car at gun point.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO