Lynchburg, VA

cbs19news

Seeking information on larceny suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Co. Deputies search for car after carjacking

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a carjacking that happened at a Walmart in Forest. Deputies report responding to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Forest at approximately 12:45 a.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery and car jacking. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says approximately five minutes before, the victim’s car was blocked by a light colored sedan as the victim was trying to enter on Forest Road. Two black males got out of the sedan and forced the victim out of the car at gun point.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire in Campbell Co. vacant house under investigation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire that is under investigation. Firefighters say they responded at 11:21 p.m. on Thursday to a house on Leesville Road to find fire coming out of a front window. They say they were able to put out the fire quickly.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dispelling rumors after a shooting

After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
wfirnews.com

Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder

(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police investigating shooting incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded at 1:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired and found cartridge casings at the scene. Police say an occupied home and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Armed standoff at New Hope Road

Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) was dispatched to the 1400 blk. of New Hope Road on Tuesday for a welfare check. According to the ACSO, when the man opened the door, he immediately placed the deputy at gun point. The deputy retreated, a perimeter was established and additional deputies responded.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg fire causes $75,000 in damages, officials say

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Around 10:20 Wednesday night, Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD) responded to a report of a structure fire at a stop-in Shell gas station, located at 7719 Timberlake Road. According to reports, crews arrived to heavy black smoke coming from the front of the single- story build.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
FARMVILLE, VA
WSLS

Danville Utilities warns residents of door-to-door solicitation

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Utilities is telling residents to beware of solicitation. On Friday, Danville Utilities warned its customers of someone going door-to-door impersonating an energy specialist working for their company. We’re told the person tells the resident that if the home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

