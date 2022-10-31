Read full article on original website
How Did WWE Do Without Vince McMahon? | WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call | Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and others on the WWE Q3 earnings call!. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more.
Logan Paul As WWE Champion, Shibata And Jarrett In AEW, Nakamura vs. Muta | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@fighttalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Logan Paul becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH. - AC Mack dethroned. - Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush from GCW Hit Em Up. - Jensen live at Battle Slam...
WWE Crown Jewel Fightful Predictions Show | + AEW Talk and more| Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 11/4/22
Welcome to the Fightful Crown Jewel Predictions Show, and welcome to a brand new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have various topics to talk about. - What we liked AEW Dynamite/WWE Raw/Impact Wrestling. - Impact X-Division Tournament Bracket. - Cooper Effect: Sheep Dog is Still...
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win
The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
Sloane Jacobs Comments On NXT Release
Sloane Jacobs has commented on her NXT release. On November 1 is was reported by PWInsider that Sloane Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs made her TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. She most recently competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up. Taking to Instagram,...
Colt Cabana is back, Shibata Challenges Orange Cassidy, Rick Ross | Day After Dynamite #34
Righteous Reg joins his Grapsody brethren Will Washington to review Dynamite from Baltimore, which included Jeff Jarret's debut and Samoa Joe defending the TV title against Brian Cage.
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together
Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Tony Khan: It Makes A Lot Of Sense For AEW To Expand Our Live Calendar In 2023 And Beyond
Tony Khan is looking at expanding the live event schedule. On Wednesday, AEW hired Jeff Jarrett as Director Of Business Development after Jarrett's surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite when he laid out Darby Allin with a guitar. Jarrett previously served as Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE, but was released from his position in August 2022.
Logan Paul: I Want To Defend The Undisputed WWE Universal Title Against The Rock
Logan Paul has a big opponent in mind if he's able to defeat Roman Reigns. Logan Paul will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns. Saturday marks Paul's third match in WWE and only second singles match. He defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam.
Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop
The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins' Comments From WWE Raw, Says She Talked To Seth Before Match
Dana Brooke responds to Seth Rollins. On Monday's WWE Raw, Seth Rollins that Austin Theory had a better chance at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion, alluding to that being his best shot at winning gold in WWE. After the...
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference, Nyla Rose Continues To Be A Menace, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 3, 2022. - WWE has confirmed a Crown Jewel press conference will take place on Friday, November 4 on social media. - Per PWInsider, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Don Callis, and Dan Lambert were all backstage at last night's episode of Dynamite.
WWE SmackDown World Cup Begins, Tag Title Match, And More Set For 11/11 SmackDown
The November 11 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature a potentially historic Tag Team Championship match, Shinsuke Nakamura in action, and the beginning of the first-ever SmackDown World Cup. Shinsuke Nakamura will be in action against Santos Escobar. Several weeks ago, Nakamura teamed with Hit Row to defeat...
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling
Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live
Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
Former Soccer Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Recalls Texting With Triple H, Making PROGRESS Debut
Adebayo Akinfenwa is retired from soccer and entered the world of pro wrestling at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145 when he cornered Anthony Ogogo. He is set to make his in-ring debut at the November 27 PROGRESS event. In 2020, Adebayo said he was in talks with WWE and jokingly declared for the WWE Draft.
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Fightful Joshi Journal (11/2/22): Fuwa-chan Becomes Instant Prospect In Wrestling Debut, STARDOM In USA
The first Fightful Joshi Journal entry of November 2022 looks at the in-ring debut of famous personality Fuwa-chan, whose first match in STARDOM finally aired on Japanese TV this past weekend. We also reviewed STARDOM's showing at NJPW's Rumble on 44th Street as Mayu Iwatani, Mina Shirakawa, and Waka Tsukiyama traveled to America.
Watch: PJ BLACK RETURNS vs Yuya UEMURA | Before the IMPACT Nov 3, 2022
X-Division Tournament action continues on November 3, 2022 Before The Impact. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Aussie Open Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/3/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 3, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. - X-Division Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. - Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Moose vs. Ace Austin. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Yuya Uemura vs....
