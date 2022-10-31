ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Police Department identifies Westside shooting victims

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has identified two of the victims of Saturday’s shooting .

Anthony Williams, 19, and Carlos Ray Aguirre, 21, were pronounced dead on Saturday after a shooting took place on W. 5th Street. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Officials identify man shot, killed by officers in eastern Iowa

The suspect, Joseph Cruz, 19, was arrested and is being charged with two counts of murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and willful injury.

Cruz was involved in an incident earlier this year that resulted in additional charges.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and more details will be available in the future.

KCAU 9 News

