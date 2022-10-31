Read full article on original website
You Can Design The City Of Effingham’s Christmas Card
The holiday season is upon us, and the City of Effingham needs your help! Each year the Mayor sends out holiday cards to companies and organizations that help grow and support our community. We loved last year’s design so much that we are again asking for design submissions from local students in Kindergarten through 4th grade for the City of Effingham’s official Christmas Card!
Effingham Junior High Fundraiser Cookie Doughs to be Delivered November 10th
The following is being released by Effingham Junior High School. Effingham Jr. High School would like to let the public know that the fundraising cookie dough and other products will be delivered to the school on Thursday, November 10. Students will be picking their orders up that evening. You should...
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Effingham City Council Met Tuesday
Effingham’s City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, and they heard the latest projections for the Fayette Avenue Extension. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the bid letting date is set for January 26th right now, and if all goes well, the process can start moving forward by next spring. Phase One will be from Illini Drive to the underpass at Banker. Heuerman also announced that due to new Federal guidelines, the City will be paying significantly less for this project than originally anticipated. Due to the new guidelines, Heuerman said the cost for the city is now down to $400k from the original figure of $1.3M.
Banker Street To Close At Railroad Crossing Starting Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45 (Banker Street) at the railroad tracks just north of the Village Square Mall in Effingham will be closed from Monday, Nov. 7, to Friday, Nov. 11. The closure is necessary to replace the crossing surface. A detour will be posted utilizing...
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth and Visual Arts Grants Announced
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce three area nonprofits have been named recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Visual Arts grant program: Effingham Performance Center, Effingham Art Guild, and Camp Wassatoga. The Community Foundation is also announcing two recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth grant program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Camp Wassatoga. Grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving in Effingham County.
Crisis Nursery’s 3rd Annual Children’s Art Auction
Children and community members have been creating works of art and submitting them for the 3. rd Annual Children’s Art Auction hosted by Crisis Nursery of Effingham. Each piece for the auction is its own wonderful, unique creation. It was best said by MaryAnn F. Kohl, “Art is a place for Children to learn to trust their ideas, themselves, and to explore what is possible.” Some of the paintings were done by children while staying at Crisis Nursery. One such painting, “Jumping Bean” was (auction item #156) completed by a 9-month-old infant who stayed at Crisis Nursery. The canvas, along with blobs of colorful paint, were put inside a Ziploc bag, and the little Picasso created his masterpiece by using his tiny baby feet while playing in an ExerSaucer. If you look closely at the painting, you can see the tiny toes working their magic!
City Of Effingham Announces Promotion of Catelyn Vail To City Treasurer
Congratulations to Catelyn Vail being promoted and sworn in last night as the new City Treasurer!!. Catelyn has been with the Engineering Department for 5 yrs and has been a vital asset to the city in preparing and tracking budgets, munis software, tracking projects, contracts, fund transfers and overall keeping us in line! We wish you the best in your new role!
You Can Register Your Child To Receive Free, Monthly Books
Children love getting mail. Help them develop the love for reading with a free monthly book mailed directly to their home! All children residing in the Marshall, IL school district up to age five may receive free books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library thanks to very generous funding by Gerald and Jean Forsythe. Every month from birth until his or her fifth birthday, each child enrolled in the program receives a free book appropriate for the child’s age. And it’s free!
Announcing Recipients of the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development Grant for 2022
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has awarded eight grants totaling $44,790 to the following. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois received $5,000 to be used for Effingham County Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The Study Shoppe received $10,540 for free afterschool...
Harold Max Frailey, 78
Harold Max Frailey, 78, of Beecher City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery at Wright’s Corner in rural Beecher City with military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
James J. Niemerg, 91
James J. Niemerg, 91 of Dieterich, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Bishop Creek, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. A parish prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, Monday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Kellie R. Roberts of Vandalia for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Kellie posted $425 and was released. CRASHES. November 1, 2022. At 5:21 P.M. at 19374 N. US Highway 45 a vehicle driven by Madison...
Luella C. Buscher, 97
Luella C. Buscher, 97, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the donor’s choice.
Effingham County Health Department Announces a COVID-Related Death and 54 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces the death of an individual in their 90s, the individual was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID related deaths in this county to 142. ECHD also announced 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, October 28 through Thursday, November 3.
Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Earns Years of Service Award
Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Jim Reed presented Lake Land College Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan with the ICCTA 35 Year Trustee Service Award at the October Board of Trustees meeting. “We are incredibly grateful to Chair Sullivan for the many years he has...
Trading Post Wednesday 11/02/22
FOR SALE: Three Alaskan Malamute puppies, 2 males and 1 female, AKC registered. Call 217-663-9513. FOR SALE: Older steel tailgate for a 1998-2000 GMC or Chevy wide bed truck $200. Call David 618-676-7989. FOR SALE: A like new Queen size hide-a-bed, dark brown, 2 cushions $300, located south of Altamont....
Student Charged With Making Fake Threat At Taylorville High School
A student is charged with felony Disorderly Conduct for making a fake threat against Taylorville High School. Police say they received a call yesterday about an active shooter threat at the school. The school was placed on lockdown and officers learned that someone wrote on a bathroom toilet stall wall, “There is a School Shooter in the Building with a gun help.” Investigators determine that Payton Chronister wrote the threat and reported it to get attention and to release school early.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 23 year old Ricky L. Boerckel of Charleston for an Effingham County mittimus to jail sentence for 6 years. Ricky was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 36 year old Tucker J. OHara of Effingham for possession of <5g of...
