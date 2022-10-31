Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Wind Advisory issued for Saturday, forecasters say there could be wind gusts up to 50-60 mph
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It’s expected to get very windy on Saturday. Branch County is included in a Wind Advisory that has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio which is in effect from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.
wtvbam.com
Water main break affecting main building at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital is dealing with a water main break that took place early on Thursday morning. In accordance with its preparedness plan, hospital engineers and Aker Mechanical are trying to troubleshoot the issue. According to a statement from the hospital, the break has...
wtvbam.com
Avery facing Hurley in rematch for Union City Village President following close 2018 race
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Union City Village President William Avery will be trying to win a fourth four-year term in Tuesday’s general election but he will once again have to defeat challenger James Hurley in a rematch of a nail biting 2018 race. Avery defeated Hurley in...
wtvbam.com
Norman tells Commissioners funds are available to demolish old jail in 2023
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman went over plans for the demolition of the old county jail with the Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday morning. The new Branch County Jail officially opened in October of 2021 just over three years after voters...
wtvbam.com
State Police investigating Clarendon Township home invasion
CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post are investigating a home invasion that recently took place in the 20700 block of T Drive South in Calhoun County’s Clarendon Township. Troopers say the suspects entered a dwelling through an unsecured garage. They then...
wtvbam.com
Suspect wanted in four other counties arrested by Union City Police for passing phony money
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man who was wanted in four other counties was arraigned on Monday in Branch County District Court for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy a remote control car. 40-year-old Jim Lee Correnti was charged with uttering or publishing counterfeit bills or notes...
wtvbam.com
Over 80 dogs found hoarded in Steuben County, investigation being conducted
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a York Township residence east of Angola. Deputies were called...
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
wtvbam.com
Former felon sent back to the MDOC after entering guilty plea to assault charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A man who spent over two decades in the Michigan Department of Corrections for trying to stab a man to death in the mid 1990’s was ordered to go back to prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 64-year-old Vincent Beniquez was given...
wtvbam.com
1975-76 UC boys basketball squad selected as “Team of Fame” by UCHS Athletic Hall of Fame
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City High School Athletic Hall of Fame says the 1976 Union City Chargers Boy’s Varsity Basketball Team has been selected as their newest Team of Fame. There will be a celebration of the ’76 team on February 3 before the Chargers...
Comments / 0