3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston
With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award
St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
Dusty Baker explains why he pulled Cristian Javier from a no-hitter
Astros Manager Dusty Baker defended and explained his decision to pull Cristian Javier from a no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series. Pulling a pitcher from an in-progress no-hitter is always controversial. That controversy only gets inflated when it’s on the stage of the World Series. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker had a tough choice to make on Wednesday night.
NBA games today: Trail Blazers vs Suns headlines Friday slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the
NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now
The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
