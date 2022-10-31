Read full article on original website
Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis
Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Kim Jong Un Fires 10 Missiles On South Korean Waters — Seoul Retaliates With 3 Of Its Own 'Tests'
South Korea conducted air-to-surface missile tests after Kim Jong Un fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles in its direction on Wednesday. What Happened: Seoul military said its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles in response to Pyongyang launching more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts, reported The Associated Press.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Dogecoin Plunges, Bitcoin, Ethereum Firm: Analyst Says Watch Out For This Memecoin Pattern Before Friday Jobs Data
Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped sharply Thursday evening, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 0.8% to $1 trillion at 9:05 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% -0.3% $20,284.22. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.5% 1.1% $1,539.25. Dogecoin...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
Dogecoin Rally Halts, Bitcoin, Ethereum Down After Fed Rate Hike — But 1 Major Crypto Is Still Charging Ahead
Major coins traded in negative territory on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.8% to $999.6 billion at 9:31 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Arweave (AR) 37.4% $14.09. Litecoin (LTC) 15.3% $63.65. Mina (MINA) 15.3% $0.78.
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
Damaged Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Operator Says Initial Data Suggest Craters At Pipeline Location
Nord Stream AG has completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on Line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone. The Russian state-owned Gazprom majorly owns the pipeline. According to preliminary results of the damage site inspection, 'technogenic craters' with a depth of 3 to 5...
Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
US crude oil futures traded sharply higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Expects This COVID Stock Play To Appreciate 1,200% By 2026
COVID-19 play Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM is down about 40% year-to-date, reflecting a general negative sentiment toward tech stocks. Money manager Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, which holds Zoom Video in two of its ETFs — the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW — is upbeat about the stock despite the weakness.
Rocket That Carried China's Space Station To Earth's Orbit Is Returning Uncontrolled This Weekend: But It's Unlikely To Hit You
The 23-ton body of the rocket that took China’s third and final piece of the new Tiangong space station is coming back to Earth uncontrolled this weekend. What Happened: China, on Monday, launched the uncrewed Mengtian, or “Dreaming of the Heavens” module, atop its most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre.
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States
Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Major REITs Now Hitting New 52-Week Lows As The Fed Raises Interest Rates Further
The Federal Reserve continues to make it tough for real estate investment trusts (REITs). After raising rates even more this week, investors dumped major REITs so much that a number of them tanked to new lows for the last 52 weeks. Almost anyone who purchased these for the dividend payments over the last year is now at a loss with the position.
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
