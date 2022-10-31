ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis

Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Kim Jong Un Fires 10 Missiles On South Korean Waters — Seoul Retaliates With 3 Of Its Own 'Tests'

South Korea conducted air-to-surface missile tests after Kim Jong Un fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles in its direction on Wednesday. What Happened: Seoul military said its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles in response to Pyongyang launching more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts, reported The Associated Press.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded sharply higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Rocket That Carried China's Space Station To Earth's Orbit Is Returning Uncontrolled This Weekend: But It's Unlikely To Hit You

The 23-ton body of the rocket that took China’s third and final piece of the new Tiangong space station is coming back to Earth uncontrolled this weekend. What Happened: China, on Monday, launched the uncrewed Mengtian, or “Dreaming of the Heavens” module, atop its most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre.
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity

Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States

Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
