NASHVILLE — Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. has announced the appointment of Chris Eaton as Assistant Commissioner for Administration and Grants. As the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) chief financial officer, Eaton will be responsible for budgeting, forecasting, and analyzing, preparing, and reconciling financial statements. He’ll have an active role during legislative sessions and budget hearings where he will be responsible for evaluating effects of newly proposed legislation and TDA responses to budget questions. Eaton will also serve as the liaison to the Comptroller’s office.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO