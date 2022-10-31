Read full article on original website
Commissioner Hatcher Names Eaton as Assistant Commissioner for Administration and Grants
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. has announced the appointment of Chris Eaton as Assistant Commissioner for Administration and Grants. As the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) chief financial officer, Eaton will be responsible for budgeting, forecasting, and analyzing, preparing, and reconciling financial statements. He’ll have an active role during legislative sessions and budget hearings where he will be responsible for evaluating effects of newly proposed legislation and TDA responses to budget questions. Eaton will also serve as the liaison to the Comptroller’s office.
General Skrmetti Announces $84 Million Payout to Combat Opioid Crisis
Nashville-Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that more than $84 million was paid to the state and local governments yesterday to be used to abate the opioid crisis in Tennessee. Tennessee has now received more than $128 million from the initial settlement payments with three national pharmaceutical companies and opioid manufacturer Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Lauren Fields to Serve as Department General Counsel
NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Fields as general counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Fields will oversee the Legal Office and be part of Revenue’s executive leadership team. She will act as the department’s chief legal officer, overseeing litigation cases and advising on legislation, tax policy, public records requests, and vehicle title and registration issues, among other matters.
Projects to Improve Forest Health and Wildlife Habitat Announced
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) have partnered with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) to improve forest health and habitat for at-risk wildlife through forest restoration and management across the Cumberland Plateau. Visitors to Lone Mountain State Forest and Catoosa Wildlife Management Area will reap the benefits of healthy and thriving forests, enhanced wildlife viewing, and interpretive signage.
TDCI Joins Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud
Nashville, Tenn. – Fraud costs organizations worldwide an estimated 5 percent of their annual revenues, according to a study conducted by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). Occupational Fraud 2022: A Report to the Nations analyzed 2,110 occupational fraud cases that caused a total loss of more than $3.6 billion.
TDOC Holds Reentry Event
TIPTONVILLE – More than one hundred men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are preparing for their release from prison by learning what it takes to remain crime-free. The men participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) reentry resource fair, where they were able to meet with prospective employers and social service agencies to line up jobs, educational opportunities, treatment, and other services needed to stay out of prison and stop victimization.
Tennessee National Guard Honors President Polk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard celebrated the life of President James K. Polk in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 2, in honor of Polk’s 227th birthday. Each year, a representative of the current President of the United States is responsible...
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for November 3-9, 2022
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, November 7, 2022, through Friday, November 11, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Facts about Fentanyl - Free Training
This free training available to all Tennesseans covers the facts about Fentanyl. The presenter will look at recent trends, the risks, and basic precautions to take. This open community training will be hosted on WebEx virtual platform. Click this link to register on EventBrite. Please note the training is scheduled for noon Central Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting
NASHVILLE – Tennessee has received the highest form of recognition awarded for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Division of Accounts in the Department of Finance and Administration for the report on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Comptroller’s Office Releases First Review of Literacy Success Act
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) has completed its first annual review of the implementation of the Tennessee Literacy Success Act (LSA). Passed during the General Assembly’s 2021 Special Session on Education, the LSA seeks to ensure that students in early grades are on track...
November is National Military Family Month
The Tennessee Securities Division is dedicated to ensuring our great nation’s service members and their families have the resources they need to increase and further enhance their financial stability. That’s why we’re proud to share that November is National Military Family Month!. Military families are vital to...
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, November 3 - 9, 2021
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.
Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (November 3 - 9, 2022)
CLAY COUNTY SR-52 miscellaneous safety improvements from near Meadow Lane to Hummingbird Lane (LM 14 to LM 15) and from Hill Top Road to Harve Knight Road (LM 0.7 to LM 3.1): Contractor will be on site performing various operations. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures and flaggers intermittently to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.
