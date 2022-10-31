ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, MO

Comments / 8

jerry flawell is always right.
4d ago

more released criminals on the loose ends deadly. typical stkilllou news headlines. what a mess ???

3
 

5 On Your Side

Suspects ram stolen car into St. Charles business in attempted break-in, police say

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is investigating an attempted break-in at a St. Charles business Friday morning. According to St. Charles police spokesperson Tom Wilkison, St. Charles police received an alarm call at about 3:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Duchesne Drive. Wilkison said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra had rammed into the rear of a business located in the same plaza as Kevin's Guns.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
advantagenews.com

Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck

An Alton man lost his life in an overnight motorcycle wreck on Alby Street. Police say 29-year-old Lucas C. Chesnut was heading northbound in the 3,000 block of Alby at about 12:30am when he failed to navigate a turn, likely striking a utility pole and tree. Chestnut was pronounced dead...
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman charged in connection with Amber Alert

ST. LOUIS — A woman was charged Thursday after police said she took an injured child from St. Louis Children's Hospital and triggered an Amber Alert. Jayana Johnson, 24, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Thursday evening. A 10-month-old girl was brought to St. Louis Children's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle

Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Firefighters fighting bush fire at Route 66 State Park

EUREKA, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a bush fire at Route 66 State Park in Eureka, Missouri. The bush fire started this morning and burned 30 acres in the park, according to Deputy Chief William Stamberger with the Eureka Fire Protection District. The fire was put out but later...
EUREKA, MO
