FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Suspects ram stolen car into St. Charles business in attempted break-in, police say
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is investigating an attempted break-in at a St. Charles business Friday morning. According to St. Charles police spokesperson Tom Wilkison, St. Charles police received an alarm call at about 3:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Duchesne Drive. Wilkison said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra had rammed into the rear of a business located in the same plaza as Kevin's Guns.
Twice, thieves steal catalytic converters off shuttle buses at St. Louis Community Center
ST. LOUIS — "Everybody in the community knows that we deliver the service," said Ollie Mae Stewart, the Founder and Executive Director of the Southside Wellness Center. For more than 50 years, the 90-year-old Stewart and her staff have provided transportation services to countless seniors and people who have disabilities.
Save-A-Lot in north St. Louis burglarized again
Police say thieves broke into a Save-A-Lot grocery store around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff requests upgraded equipment after deputy carjacked at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis sheriff’s office is requesting that City of St. Louis leaders allocate funding to the sheriff’s office for new equipment after a sheriff deputy was carjacked at gunpoint Downtown early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Vernon Betts told News 4 he wants to allow...
advantagenews.com
Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck
An Alton man lost his life in an overnight motorcycle wreck on Alby Street. Police say 29-year-old Lucas C. Chesnut was heading northbound in the 3,000 block of Alby at about 12:30am when he failed to navigate a turn, likely striking a utility pole and tree. Chestnut was pronounced dead...
21-year-old accused of carjacking pizza delivery driver
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 21-year-old for allegedly carjacking a Domino's delivery driver over the weekend.
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
KSDK
Teenagers shot after stealing woman's Kia
Several teens were shot this week at a St. Louis gas station. This followed an apparent carjacking the teens were allegedly involved in.
Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
Woman charged in connection with Amber Alert
ST. LOUIS — A woman was charged Thursday after police said she took an injured child from St. Louis Children's Hospital and triggered an Amber Alert. Jayana Johnson, 24, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Thursday evening. A 10-month-old girl was brought to St. Louis Children's...
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
KFVS12
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after an overnight standoff in southern Illinois. According to a Facebook post by the Perry County sheriff, deputies responded to a shots fired incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 on Golden Rod Road in Coulterville, Ill. The sheriff...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle
Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
Police investigating fatal two-car crash Tuesday night
A man died in a two-car crash at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
kttn.com
Missouri man who was shot during hold up pleads guilty to weapons charge and robbery
A man from Missouri on Wednesday admitted robbing a St. Louis store of $30 in 2020 before he was shot. John L. Smith, 43, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a robbery charge and a charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City
Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.
Firefighters fighting bush fire at Route 66 State Park
EUREKA, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a bush fire at Route 66 State Park in Eureka, Missouri. The bush fire started this morning and burned 30 acres in the park, according to Deputy Chief William Stamberger with the Eureka Fire Protection District. The fire was put out but later...
Man uses GPS to locate his mom's stolen car, shoots at suspects inside
Chief Gerry Rohr said that once he located the stolen BMW, the young man crashed his Acura into the back of the BMW on the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp at Big Bend, then ended up shooting at the stolen car, wounding one of four people inside.
St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform
The two suspects made off with his gun, cell phone and car
