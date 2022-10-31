Read full article on original website
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health CAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cardinal Health. The company has an average price target of $73.83 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $64.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vir Biotechnology
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Vir Biotechnology VIR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cummins CMI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion. Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it...
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Analyst Ratings for WW International
WW International WW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for WW International. The company has an average price target of $7.75 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $5.00.
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Where GoodRx Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Cramer Says This Semiconductor Stock Is 'Overvalued Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he knows Nvidia Corp NVDA is overvalued right now. "I think a year from now, the stock’s going to be higher, and I’m sticking with Nvidia," he said. When asked about Home Depot Inc HD, Cramer said, "I...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Rising
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 4.73% to $58.44 during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY22 guidance. What Happened?. Coinbase reported third-quarter revenue of $590.34 million, down 28% sequentially. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $659.88 million, according to...
Dogecoin Plunges, Bitcoin, Ethereum Firm: Analyst Says Watch Out For This Memecoin Pattern Before Friday Jobs Data
Dogecoin DOGE/USD dropped sharply Thursday evening, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 0.8% to $1 trillion at 9:05 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.4% -0.3% $20,284.22. Ethereum ETH/USD 0.5% 1.1% $1,539.25. Dogecoin...
Expert Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics
Within the last quarter, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average price target of $49.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $44.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.25 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $10.00.
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
