FanSided

Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Ohio State football: Three stats that are concerning

The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler

Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Podcast: Previewing the Chiefs-Titans matchup for Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football in a battle of 5-2 teams. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans are preparing to battle at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9 and both teams are looking for a big win over a major conference opponent with hopes of making waves in the postseason. At 5-2, it feels like a legitimate clash of contenders, but underneath the hood of that overall record, these teams look very different.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

