Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion

By John Ferrannini, Will Tran
BURLINGAME, Calif. ( KRON ) – The odds of winning tonight’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million, and if nobody wins that grand prize will get even bigger.

We haven’t seen a winner in 37 consecutive drawings; the next of which will be tonight at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Drawings are held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The $1 billion total is the second largest Powerball jackpot of all time. The largest was $1.586 billion in January 2016. A $699.8 million jackpot earlier this month, won by a Californian, is No. 6 on that list.

Two pairs of million dollar-winning tickets were sold in California and Michigan for Saturday’s drawing, winning purchasers $1 million.

The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $497.3 million. That would make a sweet Halloween treat for anyone who wins it.

