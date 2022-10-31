Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion
BURLINGAME, Calif. ( KRON ) – The odds of winning tonight’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million, and if nobody wins that grand prize will get even bigger.
We haven’t seen a winner in 37 consecutive drawings; the next of which will be tonight at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Drawings are held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The $1 billion total is the second largest Powerball jackpot of all time. The largest was $1.586 billion in January 2016. A $699.8 million jackpot earlier this month, won by a Californian, is No. 6 on that list.
Two pairs of million dollar-winning tickets were sold in California and Michigan for Saturday’s drawing, winning purchasers $1 million.
The cash option for tonight's drawing is $497.3 million. That would make a sweet Halloween treat for anyone who wins it.
