Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Unique Westbrook trade proposal with Kings will interest Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a sluggish start this season and while Russell Westbrook has looked better coming off of the bench, the best version of this team this season is still one that does not have Westbrook on the roster. For the most part, fans are familiar...
Patrick Beverley deserves the same Westbrook criticism after Lakers win
The Los Angeles Lakers were riding high coming into the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans for two reasons. Number one, the Lakers became the last team in the NBA to collect their first win. Number two, there might be a reasonable plan to help Russell Westbrook succeed in Darvin Ham’s system.
Latest report proves by Russell Westbrook will never work on Lakers
Russell Westbrook’s future has been the biggest storyline on the Los Angeles Lakers ever since the team played its last game of the 2021-22 season in April. After surviving a summer full of trade rumors, Westbrook entered the 2022-23 season on the roster with question marks hanging over his head.
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized
ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
