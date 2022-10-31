ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WLWT 5

Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping

A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The womanwho was stabbed multiple times by a man before he was shot by law enforcement in Miami Township Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. According to Wednesday morning's coroner's report, 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy has died after being stabbed repeatedly by...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found guilty of hitting Dayton officer with ATV

DAYTON — A man accused of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been found guilty. Deontaye Trammell, 27, was found guilty of charges including, but not limited to, felonious assault of a police officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, and obstruction of official business.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton father, son charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON — A father and son have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Paul Seymour Sr. and his son, Paul Seymour Jr., from Hamilton received the same sentence from a federal judge Friday. Both men were given 12 months of probation, 60 hours of...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Enough fentanyl to kill 190K people seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people was seized Monday by an undercover Butler County task force, Sheriff Richard Jones explained. The 570 grams of the lethal drug was found in apartments on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton, the sheriff said. On top of the fentanyl,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide

Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
OXFORD, OH

