Fox 19
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father has now been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following the death of his 3-year-old son in October, according to Hamilton County court records. Deangelo Davis, 37, was originally charged with endangering children in connection with the shooting, Cincinnati police wrote in the arrest...
WLWT 5
Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping
A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman indicted on multiple charges for death of her infant daughter
NORWOOD, Ohio — A woman has been indicted on charges for causing the death of her 4-month-old daughter in Norwood. According to court documents, 37-year-old Rebecca King is accused of causing "blunt force trauma" to her infant daughter, Lily King, resulting in her death. The incident occurred on Oct....
Springfield man found guilty of decade-old murder
On Oct. 24, 2011, authorities say Josiah Matthews attacked an 87-year-old man, Louis Taylor, in his Urbana home. Matthews then fled the scene by stealing Taylor’s car.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Cincinnati woman accused of assaulting toddler at day care found competent to stand trial
A Cincinnati day care worker accused of assaulting a 1-year-old child at a day care facility has been found competent to stand trial. Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was indicted on charges of endangering children, felonious assault, two counts of child endangering and one count of tampering with evidence. The incident happened...
WLWT 5
Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged
BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The womanwho was stabbed multiple times by a man before he was shot by law enforcement in Miami Township Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. According to Wednesday morning's coroner's report, 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy has died after being stabbed repeatedly by...
Englewood Police pursue a man with active arrest warrants and a stolen vehicle from Dayton
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood police apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants and in possession of a stolen vehicle after an approximate 6 mile car-and-foot pursuit. Officers first stopped the man on I-70 eastbound past Main Street for having no license plates on the car, Englewood police informed News Center 7.
Woman indicted in husband’s deadly shooting, dismemberment
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the continued investigation turned up evidence that Vaughan planned to kill Fellman, thus the aggravated murder charge.
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
Man found guilty of hitting Dayton officer with ATV
DAYTON — A man accused of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been found guilty. Deontaye Trammell, 27, was found guilty of charges including, but not limited to, felonious assault of a police officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, and obstruction of official business.
WLWT 5
Customer charged in double shooting of Wendy's employees in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A customer has been charged in a double shooting that left two fast food workers injured. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wendy's in Walnut Hills on William Howard Taft Road. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cincinnati police tell WLWT the...
Fox 19
11-year-old made ‘hit list’ of fellow students at Clermont County school, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A sixth-grade student at West Clermont Middle School admitted to making a “hit list” of other students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. School administrators received word of the list on Thursday around 11 a.m. They were “made aware of a [sixth]...
Fox 19
Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with committing a federal hate crime after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student based on the victim’s race, according to U.S. Southern District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday morning. According to the...
Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the amount of fentanyl recovered could kill roughly half the population of Butler County.
WLWT 5
Hamilton father, son charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
WASHINGTON — A father and son have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Paul Seymour Sr. and his son, Paul Seymour Jr., from Hamilton received the same sentence from a federal judge Friday. Both men were given 12 months of probation, 60 hours of...
Fox 19
Enough fentanyl to kill 190K people seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people was seized Monday by an undercover Butler County task force, Sheriff Richard Jones explained. The 570 grams of the lethal drug was found in apartments on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton, the sheriff said. On top of the fentanyl,...
WLWT 5
Police: Juvenile charged for making false active shooter call at Pleasant Run Middle School
CINCINNATI — Colerain Township police announced the arrest of a juvenile on Friday after a false active shooter call was at made Pleasant Run Middle School earlier this week. Colerain Township Police Chief Edwin C. Cordie III said a juvenile has been charged with inducing panic, a 2nd degree...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford Police reports include missing person and suicide
Last week, Oxford police’s weekly media report stated officers responded to calls regarding thefts of property, destruction of property, identity fraud, suicide, and recovered property. Officers met with a person reporting a missing juvenile around 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The juvenile was located soon after and returned home safely.
