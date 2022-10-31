Bird flu: poultry to be kept indoors in England ‘until further notice’

Turkeys at a farm in Knutsford, Cheshire. Bird keepers will also be required to follow stringent biosecurity measures.

Legal requirements for poultry and other captive birds to be housed indoors are to be extended to all areas of England amid the UK’s largest ever outbreak of avian influenza.

The mandatory measures are to be introduced from midnight on 7 November.

There have been more than 200 cases of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, confirmed in the UK since late October 2021.

The disease has been detected at more than 70 premises since the beginning of October and there have been multiple reports in wild birds.

The latest announcement came after a decision by the chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, who is encouraging all bird keepers to use this week to prepare, including taking steps to safeguard animal welfare, consulting their private vet and expanding housing where necessary.

Earlier in October, mandatory housing measures were introduced in what the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) described as “hot spot” areas of Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex.

Middlemiss said the decision to extend the measure across the country was not taken lightly “but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease”.

The UK Health Security Agency has advised that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advice remains unchanged, stating that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

Middlemiss said: “We are now facing, this year, the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England.

“The risk of kept birds being exposed to disease has reached a point where it is now necessary for all birds to be housed until further notice. Scrupulous biosecurity and separating flocks in all ways from wild birds remain the best form of defence.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from Monday 7 November onwards you must keep yours indoors. This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

Farmers and industry experts have been warning that the outbreak may lead to a shortage in Christmas turkeys and a possible rise in price as well. Tom Copas, who farms in Berkshire, told the BBC he knew a turkey producer who had already lost half a million birds. Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, warned that free-range turkeys would likely become more expensive.

Defra said that housing birds, combined with stringent biosecurity measures, can greatly reduce risk.

Bird keepers have been advised to report suspicion of disease in their birds to Defra’s animal and plant health agency on 03000 200 301.

A Welsh government spokesman said mandatory housing of poultry would not be introduced in Wales.

The spokesman said: “We will continue to monitor the situation in Wales. All keepers must keep their birds safe by rigorously applying the biosecurity measures in the Wales avian influenza prevention zone, and be vigilant for signs of the disease.”