SFGate

NAACP, ADL, Other Orgs Call for Advertisers to Boycott Twitter

Major civil rights organizations including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League are calling on advertisers to boycott Twitter. In a statement released Friday afternoon, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote that “until [actions] are taken to make Twitter a safe space, corporations cannot in good conscience put their money behind Twitter.” Johnson affirmed that “Twitter must earn its advertisers by creating a platform that safeguards our democracy and rids itself of any account that spews hate and misinformation.”
Rocky Mount Telegram

Robert B. Reich: Musk must relinquish Twitter

Just three days after Elon Musk bought Twitter, he posted a tweet advancing the baseless allegation that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House, who was assaulted Friday at the couple’s home, had been drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute. The police found Pelosi, 82, attacked with a hammer inside his home by a man, David DePape, who had entered through the back door, seeking the Speaker. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance

There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.

