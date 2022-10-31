Read full article on original website
SFGate
NAACP, ADL, Other Orgs Call for Advertisers to Boycott Twitter
Major civil rights organizations including the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League are calling on advertisers to boycott Twitter. In a statement released Friday afternoon, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote that “until [actions] are taken to make Twitter a safe space, corporations cannot in good conscience put their money behind Twitter.” Johnson affirmed that “Twitter must earn its advertisers by creating a platform that safeguards our democracy and rids itself of any account that spews hate and misinformation.”
SFGate
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
Robert B. Reich: Musk must relinquish Twitter
Just three days after Elon Musk bought Twitter, he posted a tweet advancing the baseless allegation that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House, who was assaulted Friday at the couple’s home, had been drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute. The police found Pelosi, 82, attacked with a hammer inside his home by a man, David DePape, who had entered through the back door, seeking the Speaker. ...
SFGate
Harry Styles Los Angeles Concert Rescheduled ‘Due to Band Illness’
Harry Styles’ concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed. The Kia Forum posted an announcement to their Instagram that “due to band illness” the upcoming show would be set to a later date out of “an abundance of caution.”
Report: Class-action lawsuit seeks to halt Twitter layoffs
It looks like Twitter's San Francisco headquarters will be a bloodbath a week after Musk took ownership.
SFGate
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
Brooke Jenkins dismisses latest controversy, suggests more emails could leak
Jenkins raised the possibility more emails could be released.
