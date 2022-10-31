Larry Summers says economic data hasn't yet warranted a dovish Fed pivot, and policymakers need to stay the course

Larry Summers Hyungwon Kang/Reuters

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said it's too early for the Federal Reserve to talk about easing up on rate hikes.

He told Bloomberg that policymakers should stay the course on "doing what's necessary."

"I do not think that the dovish pivot in some of the rhetoric coming out of the Fed has yet been warranted by the economic statistics that I have seen."

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers anticipates another outsized rate hike at this week's Federal Reserve meeting, adding that recent talk of a pivot isn't backed by economic data.

As Fed officials meet Tuesday and Wednesday, he told Bloomberg TV that he expects an increase of 75 basis points, which would be the fourth consecutive hike of that size.

And with inflation remaining sticky and weighing on Americans, it would be premature for policymakers to take the foot off the gas, Summers explained.

"I do not think that the dovish pivot in some of the rhetoric coming out of the Fed has yet been warranted by the economic statistics that I have seen," he said. "I hope the Fed will be clear that it is staying the course on doing what's necessary until we see very clear signs of inflation coming down, but we'll have to see how they assess things."

Earlier this month, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said it could be time to start talking about slowing the pace of rate hikes.

"I think the time is now to start talking about stepping down, the time is now to start planning for stepping down," she said during comments at the University of California Berkeley, though she emphasized that is different than halting altogether.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also warned this month that "If we have to increase the path of the funds rate much more ... it really does begin to weigh on the economy."

But least some Fed officials seem to agree with Summers. In a speech earlier this month, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic clarified that a Fed pivot isn't yet on deck, and he called on his central bank colleagues to continue raising interest rates.

"You no doubt are aware of considerable speculation already that the Fed could begin lowering rates in 2023 if economic activity slows and the rate of inflation starts to fall. I would say: not so fast," he said.