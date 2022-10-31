ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

HARDY & Caleigh Ryan Share Details Of Their Heartwarming Nashville Wedding

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZBHI_0it7INNF00
Photo: Getty Images

HARDY is officially married!

The award-winning singer-songwriter tis the knot with Caleigh Ryan, his longtime girlfriend who became his fiancée more than a year ago.

Ryan told PEOPLE, which shared photos of the newlyweds on Sunday (October 30), that the couple chose a venue in Nashville, Tennessee, Diamond Creek Farms, because it was “brand new and absolutely stunning… It's a beautiful stone venue. It has an outside ceremony space that looks out to all the trees and Tennessee landscape.” Ryan married her husband in a gorgeous custom-designed gown, which “came out so beautifully, and I'm so excited about it.”

HARDY — whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy — and Ryan shared an emotional moment during their first look before the ceremony, and shared an intimate exchanging of vows, they told PEOPLE. HARDY also noted that fellow songwriter Smith Ahnquist — “one of our favorite people” — officiated the ceremony. Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, ERNEST, Morgan Wallen and fellow newlywed Mitchell Tenpenny were among the celebrities on the guest list of about 350 people. The cocktail hour included burros carrying beer in baskets to the guests — Ryan was “obsessed with it” — and the reception was complete with a 90s country-playing band and a tattoo artist, offering wedding-themed ink. The post-reception party moved to Luke Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, which Ryan gushed to PEOPLE was “like a wedding present,” since her now-husband typically opts not to venture to the popular Nashville honky tonks.

HARDY and Ryan got engaged in August 2021. The “Wait In The Truck” singer posted a sweet photo on Instagram of the proposal, celebrating that he’s “not her boyfriend anymore, with a red heart emoji. The photo was tagged at The Lyric, a historic venue in Oxford, Mississippi, where the couple met a few years prior. HARDY previously shared his proposal story, recalling that he brought Ryan to the venue under the guise that he had a private show planned, and “it just worked out. As far as I know, she was pretty fooled.”

Ryan told PEOPLE that “once we met each other, there really was no one else. We never entertained anyone else. It was just so easy.” HARDY added that he knew he loved his now-wife after only three times meeting in person.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
Taste of Country

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
ETOnline.com

'Sister Wives' Alum Logan Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Michelle Petty

A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!. Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories. One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

184K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy