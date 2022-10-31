Hurricane Ian will not have an outsized impact on Florida’s overall economy, but the local effects in the hardest hit areas will be substantial, says Sean Snaith, nationally recognized economist and director of UCF’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, in his latest forecast for the Sunshine State. The institute’s Florida Metro forecast was produced prior to the hurricane and does not reflect the impact of Ian, but Snaith says he expects it to be similar to Hurricane Irma, which traveled the length of the state in 2017 and left plenty of damage in its wake.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO