Miami-dade County, FL

Gottschalks L Hueck
3d ago

So young. Doing such a horrible thing, now having to spend the rest of their life in prison for a very bad decision. very sad 😔.

Click10.com

Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man, 51, fatally shot at bus stop in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Florida City. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at a bus stop and busway in the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but he...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation

PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known. 
PLANTATION, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO

A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

