Gottschalks L Hueck
3d ago
So young. Doing such a horrible thing, now having to spend the rest of their life in prison for a very bad decision. very sad 😔.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade school employee identified as victim fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood. According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue. Police said officers arrived at...
Click10.com
Police: Ex-Miami-Dade Schools cop shot Miami-Dade police officer in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer has been shot while off duty in Hialeah and a former South Florida police officer is now in custody, authorities confirmed Friday morning. The shooting occurred Friday morning at the victim’s home in the area of West 79th Street and 12th Avenue....
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
Click10.com
Family makes plea for justice after bicyclist killed in Miami hit-and run
MIAMI – A South Florida family is desperate for answers after a loved one was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning. A family plea for 24-year-old Justine Avenet was held around 10 a.m. Friday at the Miami Police Department. Miami police officers responded to the area of...
Click10.com
Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Click10.com
Deputies searching for suspect after dog shot, injured in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a dog was shot in Pompano Beach. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said that Pompano Beach District deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of Northwest Fourth Street. Deputies...
Click10.com
Retired Miami Beach police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges
MIAMI – A retired Miami Beach police sergeant is finding himself on the other side of a jail cell after being arrested on domestic violence charges. Jeffrey Motola, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of battery, assault and battery by strangulation. According to his arrest report, the incident happened...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man on probation for attempted murder gets arrested for another attempted murder
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite being on probation for attempted murder, detectives said Santana Hunter was recently involved in another attempted murder in Miami-Dade County. The Florida Department of Corrections released Hunter, 25, from prison on Aug. 10, after he served a 10-year prison sentence for attempted murder and...
Click10.com
Man, 51, fatally shot at bus stop in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Florida City. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at a bus stop and busway in the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but he...
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after 11-year-old killed in crash in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a fatal crash that killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his father in Hallandale Beach, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Thomas Hye. Police said Carlos Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son,...
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation
PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known.
Click10.com
BSO: 3-year-old reunited with family after deputies find wandering child in West Park
WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located the parents of a 3-year-old boy after he was found wandering in West Park on Thursday morning. Deputies said the boy was found around 8:45 a.m. near Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue. Detectives say the child...
Click10.com
Man arrested for alleged unprovoked South Beach stabbing appears before judge
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a victim was stabbed multiple times neat 1st Street and Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. It all appears to be the result of an unprovoked attack. Police have since arrested 29-year-old Kenyan Roy, who sits behind bars accused of carrying...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
VIDEO: Florida woman screams after being nearly abducted, police say
Miami police released a video Thursday showing a woman almost being kidnapped by a man Wednesday.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
