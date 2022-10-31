ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0kG3_0it7HTSa00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today.  There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End.

Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying

Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
DAVENPORT, IA
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal 2019 carjacking

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 25 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking that was caught on tape. Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, pleaded guilty on August 1 to one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. He admitted that on June 3, 2019, just after 6 a.m., he and another armed man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of Clark’s 2012 Dodge Ram truck in front of his home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy