Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today. There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End.

Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s shooting.

