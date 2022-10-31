ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’ history of witchcraft and sorcery

By Jack Baudoin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jIK0_0it7H3qB00

(WTVO) — Halloween is Monday, meaning that many kids will be out and about trick-or-treating dressed up as witches or sorceresses.

While they might just be dressing up in these magical outfits, Illinois actually has a long history of witchcraft and sorcery. From a school of witchery to folktales about witches throughout history, Illinois is no stranger to the strange.

Black cats… Are they bad luck?

Wicca, a modern pagan religion, was developed in England in the first half of the 20th century. When it was first brought to public attention, it was called “witchcraft,” according to Wicca: History, Belief, and Community in Modern Pagan Witchcraft by Ethan Doyle White.

About 194,189 people from 193 Illinois counties have shown an interest in Wicca. These people have registered for classes at Witch School International near Rossville, according to WKFR. The school describes Wicca as a “group of related, Nature-based religions having their origins in ancient practices but taking their modern shape in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.”

Those that have signed up for classes can partake in studies of Introduction to Wands 101 and 102, Basic Spell Writing, Progressive Witchcraft and Unicorns, to name a few. The school has a total of 138 classes for those interested in witchcraft to partake in.

While the school is relatively new, Illinois has had people accused of being witches dating back hundreds of years, according to Only In Your State . For example, Caroline Barnes was accused of being a witch back in the 1880s in Ashmore. She was apparently hanged before being buried alive, as she would not die,

Legend says that spirits would rise again on the day they die. For this reason, Barnes’ grave is marked with an impossible date: February 31.

Another reported witch from Illinois is Mary Worth, who is believed to be the origin of “Bloody Mary.” One of the most notorious witches in the world, it was believed that she would kidnap and torture runaway slaves. When locals found out, they burned her to death. Many believe that her body was buried on her property, where it is said that ghost activity took place. The house was burned down in 1986, with no other buildings being there since.

Another story a little closer to home is the legend of “Beluah the Witch,” according to Haunted Rockford . It tells the tale of an old witch who lived in secluded woods on McGregor Road, abducting children to use in her satanic practices. Another legend claimed that she was a teacher in a schoolhouse on the road, which caught fire and killed two of her students.

This version says that Beluah bought the school and turned it into her home, with treatment from locals driving her over the edge of insanity. She would wander the woods, calling to children lost in the fire.

A 1973 article confirmed that Marie Buskie was the woman who lived on McGregor Road. Born in 1907, Buskie was a teacher that worked in many Rockford schools, including Highland and Kishwaukee. She died in 1986 at the age of 78.

It is unknown why Buskie was the target of the stories, or why they would continue to be told of decades.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
977wmoi.com

Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay

Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/4/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Though no one won the entire $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot this past Wednesday, there were plenty of smaller amount winners around Illinois. There were three $100,000 winners each in Joliet, Metamora, and Bolingbrook, along with nine winners of $50,000 each elsewhere around the state. No one has won the top Powerball prize since August 3rd, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School

An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: KY is the second most “wrestling-obsessed” state

(WRESTLING-WORLD) – New data has revealed the states with the biggest wrestling fans, with West Virginia taking the top spot and Kentucky right behind.  A news release says the research, carried out by Wrestling-World, examined Google Trends data to analyze the past twelve months of Google searches across the country for search terms frequently associated with […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Chicago man charged with threatening Darren Bailey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been charged with threatening Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey. 21-year-old Scott Lennox of Chicago is accused of leaving a voicemail with violent threats to Bailey last month. Lennox is facing three felony charges: one charge each of Threatening a Public Official, Telephone Harassment, and Harassment by Electronic […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
KENTUCKY STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have

Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy