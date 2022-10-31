Read full article on original website
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death
On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
Woman Was Hit By Car Tuesday Evening in Casper, Investigation Ongoing
A female was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Casper. That's according to the Casper Police Department, who wrote that in the early evening hours of November 1, 2022, CPD Officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive with reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located
--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street
A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Masked Bandit Stuck in Door, Not Having a Good Morning
Early this morning Casper Firefighters aided a raccoon who appears to have gotten its paw stuck in a door. "We've all been there! This raccoon was not having a good morning, so we lent him a helping hand and made sure he was released and home free! #casperfirefighters#local904#service#community" read a caption they posted to Facebook with pictures.
A ‘New Winter Experience’ Is Coming To David Street Station
There is something big brewing in downtown Casper at David Street Station this holiday season. The official David Street Station Facebook shared the announcement with a picture and message that read:. ❄️👀COMING SOON👀❄️. We are excited to open the doors to a new winter experience at...
Casper College’s One Of Top Veteran Friendly Schools In Country
November 11th has been an official National Holiday since approved May 13th, 1938, known as Armistice Day. After World War II ended, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day. A day to celebrate and honor all Veterans in the United States. We owe every Veteran that has served our country...
Care to Share Your Two Cents on Washington Park’s Makeover?
The City of Casper invites the public to participate in a survey to better plan the future of Washington Park. The City is in the beginning phases of pursuing funding to allow them to offer "amenities in line with national trends and local interests" according to a recent press release.
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
Do Casper Dads Get the Shaft When it Comes to Gifts?
It is no secret that the mothers get more love in our society, and rightfully so. They carry the babies for nine months, they also have to go through the pain of labor, and that's just off the top of the head. So it's no surprise Mother's Day is the...
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
Quick! Casper Landfill Accepts Fall Foliage for the Compost Heap
Looking to get rid of your fall foliage before it's blanketed with snow?. The compost yard is part of the regional solid waste facility (1886 Station Rd, Casper, WY 82609). Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility may have reduced hours or be closed on certain holidays.
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
