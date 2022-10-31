ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out New York

This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked

The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
Let me tell you—all the good cocktails already exist

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that “foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery.
Broadway’s Into the Woods is now offering rush tickets!

The magic of New York City Center Encores! Into the Woods is now more attainable—the show now offers $59 rush tickets!. The acclaimed Sondheim revival at the St. James Theatre, currently starring Patina Miller and Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (Denée Benton joins beginning on November 21) and Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, has recaptured our imaginations.
You can now play pickleball at JFK airport

The pickleball craze shows no signs of slowing down, now invading the TWA Hotel's tarmac at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport as well. Operated by CityPickle, the company behind a similar temporary effort at Hudson Yards that launched this past October, the court will be open to hotel guests, airport travelers and New Yorkers starting this Friday and it will stay on premise on the weekends through November 13. To note: the court will be closed this upcoming Sunday because of the NYC Marathon.
A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg

Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn's buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
This NYC artist made life-sized ‘Hocus Pocus’ puppets for the Village Halloween Parade

Just a mere week before the Village Halloween Parade, New York artist, puppeteer and propmaster Brandon Hardy shuffled into our photo studio, obscured by a 20-pound puppet made of fabric, worbla thermoplastic and foam that altogether resembles Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus. The puppet was a near-life-size version of Sarah Sanderson from the cult-classic Disney film—she is one of four that Hardy be bringing to the parade on Monday.
Eight last-minute NYC-themed Halloween costumes

Halloween is just a few days away and the Halloween parties are already starting. Don't have a costume? Don't freak out. The Time Out team is here to help. Inspired by the Village Halloween Paraders, we pulled together eight very topical New York costumes that you can create in just a few hours and be the hit of the party. For each one, we’re sharing how-to tips, plus we’ve organized the costumes by difficulty level on a scale of one to five pumpkins (five being the most intensive). Here’s how to DIY your way to a really gourd time.
Peek inside the cavernous American Museum of Natural History expansion

Along Columbus Avenue by the American Museum of Natural History, a few porthole-shaped windows in the construction barricade offer a glimpse at the work happening there. But we got to go beyond the barriers for a hardhat tour inside the construction of the museum’s new 230,000-square-foot Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation—and we’re bringing you along.
