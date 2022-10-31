Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Related
You can now visit the workshop where NYC's most famous holiday decor is made
The massive bows, angels, nutcrackers, lights and other festive decor that adorns New York City's most famous buildings comes together each year in a warehouse in Westchester County where hundreds of elves (ahem, employees) bring Christmas magic to life. This year, you can peek inside the 110,000-square-foot warehouse of American...
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
The world's largest gingerbread village is returning to Manhattan
When Jon Lovitch made his first gingerbread village as a teenager in Kansas City in 1994, he could never have dreamed that he’d someday turn the hobby into his full-time job, display his creations in New York City and set the world record for gingerbread houses. Fast forward 28...
This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
Let me tell you—all the good cocktails already exist
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that “foam” no longer cuts it as eye-rolling shorthand for restaurant snobbery.
A 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' mural just went up in Harlem
In celebration of the November 11 release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel partnered with three artists across the United States and asked them to create murals connected to the much-anticipated film. Artist Lilia LiliFlor Ramirez created a piece of art in Los Angeles, Rahmaan Statik did the same in...
Broadway’s Into the Woods is now offering rush tickets!
The magic of New York City Center Encores! Into the Woods is now more attainable—the show now offers $59 rush tickets!. The acclaimed Sondheim revival at the St. James Theatre, currently starring Patina Miller and Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d’Arcy James as the Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (Denée Benton joins beginning on November 21) and Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, has recaptured our imaginations.
The nation's first pétanque bar is expanding in Brooklyn
After two years of outdoor play, Carreau Club, the nation’s first pétanque bar has expanded with an indoor location with more space to get your game on while sipping a drink. The new indoor venue opens at Brooklyn's Industry City on Friday, November 4, just in time for...
This TikTok-famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 (and all throughout the pandemic), it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
Fall foliage is at its peak in Central Park, so get there ASAP
This fall, embrace the magic of strolling through Central Park while crisp colorful leaves drift through the air. Most of the park's fall foliage is at its peak right now, meaning you should get there ASAP to experience this autumnal wonderland in the heart of Manhattan. The Central Park Conservancy's...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been selected!
New York City has found its next Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree—and it’s from New York!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce is currently waiting to be cut down in Queensbury, New York, which is three-and-a-half hours north of NYC between Glens Falls and Lake George.
A musical about Staten Island is opening in Manhattan next month
It’s not that we don’t recognize Staten Island as a bonafide New York borough, it’s just that it is so utterly non-Manhattan that the mere idea of a musical about Staten Island in midtown tickles our funny bone. After all, what can the show even be about?...
You can now play pickleball at JFK airport
The pickleball craze shows no signs of slowing down, now invading the TWA Hotel's tarmac at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport as well. Operated by CityPickle, the company behind a similar temporary effort at Hudson Yards that launched this past October, the court will be open to hotel guests, airport travelers and New Yorkers starting this Friday and it will stay on premise on the weekends through November 13. To note: the court will be closed this upcoming Sunday because of the NYC Marathon.
Celebrate hip-hop History Month with this exhibit in the Bronx
Hip-hop was born in the Bronx, and a new exhibit along with several special events will celebrate the genre during Hip Hop History Month in November. Both activities are led by The Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is currently under construction and slated to open in 2024 at Bronx Point.
A giant new food hall is opening in Williamsburg
Another day, another food hall opening announcement. This time around, what is by many considered to be Brooklyn's buzziest (and most Manhattan-like) neighborhood will become home to the aptly dubbed Williamsburg Market, a 15,000-square-foot culinary extravaganza set to officially open on November 3 at 103 North 3rd Street between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
Here’s how much your favorite NYC characters would pay for rent in 2022
Television has often portrayed New Yorkers in huge apartments despite their incomes. You know the ones—Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Monica Geller in Friends. But just how much would they be paying in 2022 for their not-so-humble abodes?. That’s what interior design studio Hovia set out to...
16 things New Yorkers would ‘ghost’ about this city
In honor of Halloween, we were curious about what New Yorkers would “ghost” (or abruptly leave behind) about the city, so we put the question to our readers who we know always creep it real. There seems to be a consensus because several answers—like rent prices and Times...
This NYC artist made life-sized ‘Hocus Pocus’ puppets for the Village Halloween Parade
Just a mere week before the Village Halloween Parade, New York artist, puppeteer and propmaster Brandon Hardy shuffled into our photo studio, obscured by a 20-pound puppet made of fabric, worbla thermoplastic and foam that altogether resembles Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus. The puppet was a near-life-size version of Sarah Sanderson from the cult-classic Disney film—she is one of four that Hardy be bringing to the parade on Monday.
Eight last-minute NYC-themed Halloween costumes
Halloween is just a few days away and the Halloween parties are already starting. Don't have a costume? Don't freak out. The Time Out team is here to help. Inspired by the Village Halloween Paraders, we pulled together eight very topical New York costumes that you can create in just a few hours and be the hit of the party. For each one, we’re sharing how-to tips, plus we’ve organized the costumes by difficulty level on a scale of one to five pumpkins (five being the most intensive). Here’s how to DIY your way to a really gourd time.
Peek inside the cavernous American Museum of Natural History expansion
Along Columbus Avenue by the American Museum of Natural History, a few porthole-shaped windows in the construction barricade offer a glimpse at the work happening there. But we got to go beyond the barriers for a hardhat tour inside the construction of the museum’s new 230,000-square-foot Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation—and we’re bringing you along.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0