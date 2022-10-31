Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
jcitytimes.com
How Green is Jersey City? Depends Who You Ask
How well Jersey City is doing on the sustainability front depends upon who you ask. Two financial websites come down on opposite sides of the question, one placing Jersey City firmly among the top cities when it comes to “greenness” but another putting Jersey City in the bottom third. The founder of a local environmental group has a more nuanced view, seeing both promise and inertia in the city’s efforts.
jcitytimes.com
Search Warrant Leads to Gun and Drugs Near School on West Side
Two men were arrested and drugs and a handgun seized during the execution of a search warrant near a school on the West Side. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on October 19 authorities recovered a handgun, two high capacity magazines, more than 170 grams of cocaine with a street value of over $7,000, more than four pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $8,000, various prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and over $20,000 cash upon executing the warrant at an apartment at 159 Mallory Avenue.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Gets 45 Years for 2019 Murder
A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 45 years in New Jersey State Prison for a 2019 homicide. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Darius Bolden, 36, was sentenced yesterday for the 2019 shooting death of Jason Dunbar in Jersey City. On July 5, Bolden was convicted after...
jcitytimes.com
Man Shot Dead in Marion Identified
A man shot dead last night in Marion has been identified. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the victim has been identified as Jovahn Horne, 23, of Tenafly. Radio reports last night indicated that at approximately 9:05 p.m. police responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of J&J Grocery at at 78 Dales Ave.
jcitytimes.com
Two Wounded in Bergen-Lafayette Drive-by Shooting, Police Pursuit ends in Crash
Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting tonight in Bergen-Lafayette. According to radio reports, shots were fired from a stolen car in the vicinity of Virginia Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 9:00 p.m. After the shooting, the car drove west on Virginia Avenue, pursued by the...
