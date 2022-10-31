Read full article on original website
Related
Registration Open for Local Turkey Trot Benefiting Commerce Food Pantry
For many, Thanksgiving Day is about family, friends, football, and food. But for some, the day is also about getting in some exercise, enjoying the outdoors, and supporting a good cause. The 11th Annual Maloy Road Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning will accomplish all these things while benefiting the Commerce Food Pantry. The 5K route starts on Maloy Road in Campbell and follows along tree-lined county roads. Walkers, joggers, and runners of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to join this fun run. The Turkey Trot has become a family tradition for many.
Extension Recognizes Outstanding Volunteers, Supporters At Annual Banquet
Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office recognized outstanding volunteers and supporters Thursday evening, Nov. 3, during the 2022 Extension Leadership Banquet. While honorees and special guests enjoyed a meal of salad, baked potatoes, barbecue and peach cobbler prepared by Andy and Mary Lou Wright, Hopkins County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace BJ Teer discussed ways everyone can became gamechangers.
A Pizza Party at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
Students were treated to a pizza party at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus recently. Enjoying their share of the pizza were June Busby, Vivyan Muniz and Maci Wright. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Community Invited To ‘Be the Service’ By Helping With Thanksgiving Food Program
Area churches have come together again this year, through the Hopkins County Christian Alliance, for the purpose of serving the community through the annual “Be the Service” project. The community, for a number of years, has helped provide for those in need all of the food needed to provide a Thanksgiving meal, completely free. This includes a Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings and groceries that one might need to put on a Thanksgiving meal for their family.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 2: Several Community Events Coming Up
If you like wings and networking, then take note. Join us next Wednesday for a fun Business After Hours, hosted by Wingstop of Sulphur Springs. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 Main St. Stop by for some...
Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center launches 2022 Angel Tree program
More than 350 children are available to sponsor for Christmas. (Winnsboro, TX) – In this year alone, more than 350 children in northeast Texas have been victims of child sexual and physical abuse or neglect – the majority of whom are girls ages six to twelve. While circumstances...
KSST News Exclusive: Fudge Coming Soon
Grab up the kids and put on that new bonnet, Fudge is coming to Sulphur Springs November 26th, 2022. In addition to fudge, there will be a Big Tree, Peanut Brittle, a working Blacksmith Shop, a Grist Mill, stories in The Atkins House and huge display of Christmas Decorations. And Fudge for sale. Try the Butter Pecan… Fudge.
Obituary – Patricia Edwards
A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
Steak with Brandon Williams
Steak is the tuxedo of meats… pair that up with a ThermoPro Instant-Read Thermometer, Lighter Cubes, and 2 hours with Brandon Williams, and you have the making for a made-for-TV movie. This unique culinary opportunity will be up for grabs going to the highest bidder at the Sulphur Springs...
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
American Flag MIA
Keen eyes can tell something is missing from downtown Sulphur Springs. The American Flag that flies in the center of Celebration Plaza is MIA. Tommy Allison contacted KSST early Friday morning to relay the message that the large flag had worn out. “That flag was 10 years old, and the harness just failed.” said Allison. City employees found the flag and collected the pieces. Bob Kerr of the Marine Corps League Hopkins County Detachment 1357 said the flag was showing it’s age a month ago, and was due for replacement at that time. “That flag and others will be a part of our flag retirement ceremony on November 11th.” said Kerr.
Jack Russell Terriers Headed to Civic Center
Once again the SWJRTN (Southwest Jack Russell Terrier Network) Club is glad to be back at the Hopkins County Civic Centre for the annual trial, November 12th & 13th. The trial is primarily for Jack Russell’s but other terriers and other breeds of dogs are welcomed and encouraged to come out and compete. In the morning there is straight track racing, both flats and hurdles. It’s a fast and exciting time for the dogs and the people watching. While Conformation is going on inside the arena there’s a number of other events the dogs can enter. Lure Course is a running event where a dog, running alone, chases a lure on a big, circular track. Trailing & Locating and Brush Hunt are two events where the dogs have to use their noses to find where the quarry is hidden. Go-To-Ground and Super Earth are events that simulate hunting. The dog goes into tunnels that have turns and obstacles in them to find a quarry that is at the finish line. We have a great set of tunnels that have a plexiglass front so people can see the dog running through it. It’s wildly popular with spectators. These events are all timed and it’s amazing how fast the dogs can get through to the end.
Dinner Bell Menu for November 2, 2022
Tim and Michelle Dollison and employees at Diversified Storage are continual supporters of Dinner Bell. Thank you for believing in the mission of Dinner Bell. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Dan Flynn
Chairman Dan Flynn, retired State Representative from Van Zandt County, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022. Layman, Father, Husband, and Rancher, he was a well-known protector of life, an advocate for a strong border, low taxes, and a hero to many. His accomplishments include passing legislation that increased...
Week 5: Hopkins County United Way At $107,507, Leaving $42,500 Of Goal To Raise
With just one week remaining in the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign, Hopkins County United Way remains $42,492.92 shy of the $150,000 campaign goal, which benefits 18 local nonprofit agencies serving Hopkins County residents of all ages and segments of the community. The community generously contributed another $37,325.29 in donations to the...
Hollis “Blaine” Sartin
Visitation for Hollis “Blaine” Sartin, age 48, of Winnsboro, will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Blaine passed away on October 25, 2022, in Hopkins County. He was born on July 14, 1974, in Sulphur Springs. He...
Early Voting Continues Through Friday, With Extended Voting Tonight & Thursday
Early voting continues across Texas through Friday, with extended voting times tonight and Thursday in the 2022 Nov. 8 General Election. In Hopkins County, voters will be asked not only to vote on state but also district, county and school elections. Hopkins County’s 8th Judicial District and county candidates drew no challengers in November. Three county school districts are holding trustee elections and one school district is holding a bond election.
Welding Projects at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Welding Shop
Paris Junior College welding Instructor John Plemons, left, discusses pipe welding projects with Marcus Siddens of Hagansport, center, and Ethan Ford of Lone Oak. For information about the welding program, call the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of...
City National Bank Employees Donate To In My Closet
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Employees of The City National Bank donated $1,150 to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation to go to In My Closet. CNB employees donated money for the privilege of wearing jeans on Thursdays during the month of October. The employees then voted to donate the funds to In My Closet.
Early Voting in Hopkins County to Close Early Today, November 4, 2022
Deputy Clerk, Leslie Cannon, with the County Clerk’s Office, contacted KSST to report that due to the possible threat of incoming bad weather, Early Voting in Hopkins County will close at 4:00pm today, Friday, November 4, 2022.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0