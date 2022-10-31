As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S.-based plants by 50 percent by 2030, and the automaker recently announced that it will partner with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Michigan-based manufacturing efforts by 2025. However, The Blue Oval’s efforts to clean up its plants isn’t just limited to the U.S., as the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa is running on 35 percent solar power. Now, the Ford Essex Engine plant in Canada is also getting a new battery energy storage system in an effort to cut costs and make the power grid more sustainable, according to Business Wire.

