Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Clean hydrogen fuel is easier to produce from seawater with stable hierarchical electrocatalysts
Seawater, which comprises more than 95% of the Earth's water, could become a key resource in the sustainable production of clean hydrogen fuel with use of water-splitting catalysts developed by a KAUST-led team. Water splitting could offer an appealing way to carbon neutrality, especially when coupled with renewable energy sources...
Phys.org
A cleaner, better way to produce single-photon emitters
RIKEN researchers have created an effective source of single photons for emerging quantum technologies by adding molecules to carbon nanotubes using a reaction that occurs in the vapor phase. Quantum technologies are on the verge of revolutionizing computing and communications, promising benefits such as secure communication, ultrasensitive sensing and parallel...
Phys.org
A strategy to fine-tune the properties of Lewis bases for electrochemical carbon dioxide capture
In recent years, many engineers and material scientists have been trying to develop sustainable energy solutions that could help to mitigate climate change on Earth. This includes carbon capture technologies, which are specifically designed to capture or absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) in sites where it is widely produced, such as power generation plants or industrial facilities that rely on biomass or burning fossil fuels.
Phys.org
Using molecular isomerization in polymer gels to hide passcodes
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with a colleague from the State University of New Jersey, has developed a gel-based code-hiding system that uses combinations of water, light and heat to hide and reveal hidden codes. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how their gel is made and the possible uses for it.
Phys.org
Novel molecular orbital interaction that stabilizes cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries
A large international team led by scientists from the Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials at the University of Wollongong has verified that the introduction of novel molecular orbital interactions can improve the structural stability of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The production of better cathode materials for high-performance lithium-ion...
Record-breaking transparent solar panels pave way for electricity-generating windows
Scientists have achieved a new efficiency record for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), opening up new commercial possibilities for transparent solar panels.A team from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland made the breakthrough using specially designed photosensitizer dye molecules that when combined are capable of harvesting light from across the entire visible light spectrum.The transparent properties of DSCs make them suitable for use in windows, greenhouses and glass facades, the researchers said, as well as in the screens of portable electronic devices.They are also flexible, relatively low-cost and can be made using conventional roll-printing techniques. Theoretically, the price/performance ratio...
Apartment Therapy
Scientists Are Creating Windows That Double As Energy-Generating Solar Panels
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
maritime-executive.com
New Carbon Capture System Strips Hydrogen out of LNG Before Combustion
Norwegian startup Rotoboost has secured a preliminary qualification from ABS for a unique pre-combustion carbon capture system. The technology is based on thermocatalytic decomposition of methane (TCD), a proven industrial process used for the manufacture of carbon black, carbon nanomaterials and hydrogen. Rotoboost's system takes the technology shipboard to strip out the hydrogen found in (almost) every molecule of LNG marine fuel, leaving behind pure carbon.
The best solar chargers in 2022: top up your devices using the power of the sun
Keep your phone charged, save money on bills, and help fight climate change, by using the best solar charger
fordauthority.com
Ford Essex Engine Plant Gets New Battery Energy Storage System
As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S.-based plants by 50 percent by 2030, and the automaker recently announced that it will partner with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Michigan-based manufacturing efforts by 2025. However, The Blue Oval’s efforts to clean up its plants isn’t just limited to the U.S., as the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa is running on 35 percent solar power. Now, the Ford Essex Engine plant in Canada is also getting a new battery energy storage system in an effort to cut costs and make the power grid more sustainable, according to Business Wire.
CNET
Why You Need Home Batteries (No, It's Not All About Blackouts)
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Home battery storage is moving from an exotic feature of the homes of the wealthy to...
Avoid power loss at home with this versatile and long-lasting solar generator
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. The weather can become increasingly unpredictable this time of year, with ice and winter winds wreaking havoc later. The months ahead are when it matters most to have a comfortable, reliable environment at home for you and your family.
Phys.org
A new quantum component made from graphene
Less than 20 years ago, Konstantin Novoselov and Andre Geim first created two-dimensional crystals consisting of just one layer of carbon atoms. Known as graphene, this material has had quite a career since then. Due to its exceptional strength, graphene is used today to reinforce products such as tennis rackets,...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater
Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
electrek.co
Ford Essex plant reducing carbon footprint using the same tech that powers its EVs
In an interesting plot twist, the same Ford plant used to make vehicle engines is now using the technology that powers EVs to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint. Ford using the power of EVs to further reduce carbon footprint. Ford is partnering with Convergent Energy and Power, an energy-storage-solutions...
EV Battery Recycling: A Critical Component Of The Green Revolution But One That Continues To Present Major Hurdles
As the electric vehicle (EV) market takes off in the U.S., China and around the globe, environmentalists have cause for celebration. EVs are becoming mainstream and very soon a sizable portion of all vehicles on the road will be all-electric. Major manufacturers like General Motors Co. GM are joining the...
Phys.org
Harnessing the building blocks of polymer recycling
Polymers are lightweight, durable, and easily processed into fabricated parts, features that promoted polymers to become the most relevant class of engineering materials by volume. However, recycling polymers is a challenge that materials scientists have been researching for decades. An alternate route toward a more sustainable polymer industry is to...
AI to Be Used to Develop Nuclear Fusion Energy
Machine learning has been used to spot the notorious plasma blobs that form inside nuclear fusion reactors.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Novel redox flow battery paves way for low-cost storage
Redox flow batteries are one of the most attractive technologies for large-scale stationary storage applications due to their low capital cost, excellent safety, and environmental credentials. Their most unique feature is the independent scalability of energy and power. However, the latter is normally not possible in hybrid flow battery systems.
Comments / 0