Short break; more storms coming

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... This is a day when we trade morning frost and patchy fog for more snow showers! After a brief break between systems we will see the clouds close in quickly and deliver mixed showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low 40's with gentle southerly breezes. The chance of showers will increase and turn to snow as lows drop to the low 20's to low 30's tonight. Breezes will stay gentle overnight.
Central Oregon under wind advisory, expires Saturday

We are seeing hurricane-like conditions at some higher elevations, with very strong winds passing through the region, specifically on the east slopes of the Cascades. Central Oregon is in a wind advisory until Saturday morning, and parts of the region are in a winter weather advisory. We have a 50...
Cold w/ more snow showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The current system is not quite done with us, so plan on staying cold with a good chance of more snow today. Highs will only reach the mid 30's to low 40's and SW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. There will be a diminishing chance of snow through the evening, followed by some partial clearing tonight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight.
A short break before the next round of showers

There will be a diminishing chance of snow through Wednesday evening, followed by some partial clearing overnight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight. We will see a break between systems Thursday. Even with a little more sunshine, we will see our...
Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant when workers sought to unionize. An NLRB complaint seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide them with back pay. Employees at the Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, were the first to file an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location. A Chipotle executive says the closing had nothing to do with union activity,
