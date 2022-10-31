Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Short break; more storms coming
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... This is a day when we trade morning frost and patchy fog for more snow showers! After a brief break between systems we will see the clouds close in quickly and deliver mixed showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low 40's with gentle southerly breezes. The chance of showers will increase and turn to snow as lows drop to the low 20's to low 30's tonight. Breezes will stay gentle overnight.
KTVZ
Central Oregon under wind advisory, expires Saturday
We are seeing hurricane-like conditions at some higher elevations, with very strong winds passing through the region, specifically on the east slopes of the Cascades. Central Oregon is in a wind advisory until Saturday morning, and parts of the region are in a winter weather advisory. We have a 50...
KTVZ
Cold w/ more snow showers
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The current system is not quite done with us, so plan on staying cold with a good chance of more snow today. Highs will only reach the mid 30's to low 40's and SW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. There will be a diminishing chance of snow through the evening, followed by some partial clearing tonight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight.
KTVZ
A short break before the next round of showers
There will be a diminishing chance of snow through Wednesday evening, followed by some partial clearing overnight. Lows will drop into single digits to the teens. Winds will turn calm after midnight. We will see a break between systems Thursday. Even with a little more sunshine, we will see our...
KTVZ
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:37PM PDT until November 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…From 11 PM PDT Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Slow...
KTVZ
High Wind Warning issued November 4 at 2:33PM PDT until November 5 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In. Washington, Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN…Until 7 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power. outages are expected....
KTVZ
Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
KTVZ
NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant when workers sought to unionize. An NLRB complaint seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide them with back pay. Employees at the Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, were the first to file an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location. A Chipotle executive says the closing had nothing to do with union activity,
KTVZ
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being ‘dishonest’ about crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week. “We’re dealing with people’s feelings here....
Comments / 0