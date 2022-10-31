Read full article on original website
Indiana police explain why there are 2 different sketches in Delphi murders case
Police say they're still searching for anyone who may be connected to the murders.
Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents
DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) - A Carroll County judge agreed to release more details about the arrest of a Delphi man charged with murder, while also asking state court administrators to help him deal with a brewing “storm” of requests following his order to keep important court documents sealed in the case.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County Sheriff. Finally, this past […]
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
wbiw.com
Arrests made in Huntington County Jail inmate death
HUNTINGTON CO. – The Indiana State Police began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail after Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, IN was found unresponsive around 3:00 a.m. on October 22, 2022. This investigation has led to additional charges on three inmates...
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
ISP supt. discusses next chapter of Delphi investigation: ‘I’m proud of where we are’
Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before. One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police […]
3 arrested on OWI charges
Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend. Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
wbiw.com
ISP and Newton County Sheriff’s Department conduct traffic blitz
NEWTON CO. – The Indiana State Police Lowell Post, in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative Wednesday morning in Newton County. The blitz was conducted because of complaints about overweight vehicles traveling...
WNDU
Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Arrest made in Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Richard Allen,...
ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children
ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested After Using Former Employer’s Credit Card For Personal Use
WARSAW — A Wabash woman was recently arrested after allegedly using her former employer’s credit card for more than $5,000 of personal purchases. Kaila Lynn Barlow, 31, 1441 E. 200N, Wabash, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 13, a Warsaw Police officer was informed...
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp
LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury. Off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy […]
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
