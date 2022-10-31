ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

FOX59

Judge recuses self from Delphi murder suspect case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The same day that Judge Benjamin Diener ordered Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen transferred into state custody for public servants’ protection, Diener recused himself from the case. The Indiana Supreme Court stated they are in the process of appointing Allen County Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case. […]
DELPHI, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents

DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) - A Carroll County judge agreed to release more details about the arrest of a Delphi man charged with murder, while also asking state court administrators to help him deal with a brewing “storm” of requests following his order to keep important court documents sealed in the case.
DELPHI, IN
wbiw.com

Arrests made in Huntington County Jail inmate death

HUNTINGTON CO. – The Indiana State Police began an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail after Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, IN was found unresponsive around 3:00 a.m. on October 22, 2022. This investigation has led to additional charges on three inmates...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges

Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend. Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
KOKOMO, IN
wbiw.com

ISP and Newton County Sheriff’s Department conduct traffic blitz

NEWTON CO. – The Indiana State Police Lowell Post, in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative Wednesday morning in Newton County. The blitz was conducted because of complaints about overweight vehicles traveling...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children

ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
BOURBON, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man dead after crash on I-65 exit ramp

LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening. Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury. Off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy […]
LEBANON, IN

