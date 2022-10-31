Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Lehighton Rotary hosts craft show on Saturday
Lehighton Rotary presents the 10th annual Lehighton Handmade Holiday Craft Show. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company, located at 2440 Fairyland Road, Lehighton. Parking and admission are free. Celebrating over 100 years of service to our community, Lehighton Rotary showcases local artisans and...
Times News
PV SHINE students help dog shelter
The Panther Valley Elementary Schools after-school SHINE program made treats for the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The SHINE students enjoyed making a four-ingredient treat, using pumpkin, milk, peanut butter and oatmeal. Tom Connors, who runs the shelter visited to receive the treats. His 3-year-old dog Sheba, accompanied him during the...
Times News
‘Hometown Heroes’ banners coming down in Tamaqua
After an extended run gracing the streets above Tamaqua, the “Hometown Heroes” banners will be coming down. The banners have been up for three years, and will be removed as borough workers begin hanging holiday lights, said Aimee Dotson, office and outreach administrator for the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce.
Times News
Weatherly church holds basket raffle
Zions Lutheran Church, 3rd and Fell streets, Weatherly, will hold a basket raffle from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. There are over 100 baskets, including a Kitchen-Aid mixer, STIHL blower, passes to Kalahari and more. Drawing starts at 3 p.m.
Times News
Senior citizens program returns to Slatington
This time around, senior members of the Northern Lehigh community can get in the holiday spirit the way it was meant to be. The Northern Lehigh Senior Citizens Holiday Program will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Slatington Elementary School. Those who attend will be...
Times News
Palmerton news for Nov. 3, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
West End news for Nov. 2, 2022
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church will honor all its loved ones at a special Mass tonight at 7 p.m. There will be a special acknowledgment made of those whose funeral took place at Our Lady Queen of Peace during this past year, since last All Souls Day, with a special candle and their names will be read at the Prayer of the Faithful.
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 2, 1978
The Lansford AMVETS announced John E. Lauer of Lansford, a former teacher, principal and superintendent of schools in the community, will be the recipient of the 15th AMVETS Distinguished Service Award during an upcoming dinner at the post home in which a capacity crowd is expected. Lauer will receive the...
Times News
Applications for swim fund open to Carbon County residents
Carbon County families struggling financially may apply for a memorial swim fund next year. Applications for the 2023 Linda Schoenberger memorial swim fund are available through the Lehighton Area Pool Pals at https://lehightonareapoolpals.org. Selected families will be notified in April, according to Mark Hoffman, chairman of the Lehighton Area Pool...
Times News
Lehighton news: Nov. 2, 2022
First Saturday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. 3rd St., Lehighton, begins at 5 p.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues.
Times News
Basket Bonanza at St. Jerome’s helps to subsidize education
The challenges private schools face in keeping their doors open is well-documented. After all, tuition costs and subsidies pay only a portion of the cost of educating a child. That’s why fundraisers, and the support of the community, play an important part in what has become a year-round effort.
Times News
Wetlands hike on Thursday
Join naturalist Robin Tracey from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a walk at the Landingville Marsh on Thursday. The trail is four miles in length and easy. Participants will hike around the marsh looking for critters in the marsh and vernal pools. A stop will be made at the Auburn Dam. Participants will meet at the Advanced Auto Parts store in the Cressona Mall parking lot to carpool to the site at 10:30 a.m.
Times News
Panther Valley Class of 1967 celebrates 55 years
The Panther Valley High School Class of 1967 held its 55th reunion on Oct. 15 at Basile’s Restaurant in Tamaqua. Class members in attendance were: First row, from left, Maxine (Malkin) Vermillion, Joseph Gorka, Julia (DeSantis) Stahl, Ruth Mary (Behr) Augustine, Phyllis (Melley) Sterner, Elizabeth (Hnat) DeLong, Dolores (Sauka) Mistretta and Anita Misantone. Second row, from left, Michele (Hoffman) Toniatti, Deborah (Derr) Daderko, Lawrence Marek, Judith (McDonald) Burkholder, Mary Ellen (Turrano) Huffort, Mary Frances (Ligenza) Sauka, Janet (Radocha) Kupec, Donna Welsh, Sandra (Yuricheck) Zemlavage, Sylvia (Slaby) Kranchick, Bonnie (Lankalis) Eckel, Theresa (Reccitti) Molinari and Antonette (Kuba) Gibson. Third row, from left, Luke Nester, John Evetushick, Joseph Wieczorek, James DeLay, Kenneth Vermillion, Thomas Lisella, George Makovec and William Gibson. Not included in the picture were: Kathryn (Feane) Hosler and Leonard Alabovitz. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Karen Kovick to Karen Michalyshin, 8 Park View Drive, P.O. Box 295, Tresckow, property at 8 Park View Drive, $1. Stephen R. Melnick to JM Personal Property Protection Distribution Trust Revocable, 29 W. Cherry St., Tresckow, property on Cherry Street, $30,000. Michael J. Hornick to Thunder Road Investments, LLC, Drums,...
Times News
The Frontmen to pack the Peak
The Frontmen will bring an arsenal of country hits to a concert Friday night at Penn’s Peak, located on Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. Collectively, the trio - Richie McDonald and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Lonestar and Little Texas, respectively, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart - amassed 40 top 10 Billboard country hits as their groups’ lead vocalists. McDonald also plays keyboards, with Stewart and Rushlow on acoustic guitar.
Times News
Mauch Chunk opera house work to begin
Work on an HVAC project at the historic Mauch Chunk Opera House will soon get underway. On Thursday, the Carbon County commissioners voted to approve awarding a contract for the project to low bidder, Spotts Brothers Inc. of Schuylkill Haven, for $159,900. Carbon County handled the bids because it applied for the Local Share Account grant that the opera house received for the project. The grant totals $169,069.
Times News
Tamaqua World War II vet turns 100
Tamaqua native and World War II veteran John “Carl” Hafer recently celebrated his 100th birthday. About 100 family members and friends gathered for the celebration at the Deer Lake and West Brunswick Fire Company in Deer Lake. His sister, Betty Hafer, of Tamaqua, said a collage of photographs...
Times News
Ready for emergencies
It was a brisk fall morning on Thursday as over a dozen Carbon County first responders gathered at the new Emergency Operations Training Center to practice how to save lives during high stress emergencies. This was the first training at the center since it was officially completed on Tuesday, when...
Times News
Panther Valley takes on Nativity in contigency game
When: Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. An 11th game is set for two evenly-matched programs. Who says the season is over for teams who don’t make the playoffs? Tonight, the Nativity Green Wave (3-7) will play the Panther Valley Panthers (2-8) in what’s called a contingency game that will have no bearing on their official records. PV coach Mark Lavine began the process three weeks ago to set up an 11th game with another team, and Nativity coach Pat Mason quickly agreed. “First we asked the kids if they would want to play an 11th game, and they were all for it,” said Lavine. “Then we had to start planning some time ago so that both athletic directors could finalize the details, one of which was playing on a Thursday instead of a Friday so that officials could be available.” Asked if the game would be played to get a further look at young players who might be ready for more varsity minutes next season, Lavine didn’t hesitate with an answer. “Absolutely not,” he said. “We want to win the game. We have junior varsity games for getting kids ready for next season.” So, both Panther Valley and Nativity will play their seniors, whom both coaches would like to see end their high school careers with a victory in what should be an evenly-matched and highly-competitive game. “They’re a very aggressive team,” said Lavine of the Green Wave. “They use spread formations with a few different wrinkles and they like to throw the ball, especially to a tall wide receiver.” Lavine mentioned that teams with losing records might get invited to an Eastern Conference Tournament game, but he didn’t want to wait for what might not have happened. “There’s no negativity surrounding this game; we’re going to play, and neither team is practicing much for it at this time of the season because we want our players to have fresh legs going in.” The answer from both schools as to why they would play another game when the season is officially over was simply, ‘Why not?’ “This game has meaning for both teams,” said Lavine. “We’re looking forward to tonight, and we expect it might be close going into the final minutes.” Individual statistics may not be of significance in this contest since both schools have only scored a collective seven points in their last two games, so let both teams strap on their helmets for one last time in 2022 and ‘let’s get ready to rumble!”
Times News
Election: Burns, Barton answers questions for 124th district
The Times News asked questions to candidates in the 124th Legislative District, Tina Burns, on the Democratic ticket, and Jamie Barton, on the Republican ballot. Both are new candidates for the seat held by Jerry Knowles, who is retiring. Candidates were given 75 words to respond, with the exception of background. (100 words).
Comments / 0