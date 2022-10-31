Read full article on original website
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Runaway deer shuts down store at central Pa. mall: report
Maybe it was looking to spend a few bucks. A deer got loose in the JCPenney store at the Park City Center mall in Lancaster on Thursday, causing the store to temporarily close, according to a story from LancasterOnline. An employee told the news outlet that the deer entered the...
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
Chicken souvlaki from Dauphin County restaurant has all of the flavors of Greece: Best Eats
Simply Greek dishes out an extensive menu of Greek fare, mostly traditional dishes available for dine-in or takeout. Appetizers include tzatziki, hummus, Greek eggplant dip, dolmades, tiropita, and Greek fries. Pick from gyro or lamb burgers as well as pitas made with a choice of pork, chicken, lamb, shrimp, veggie,...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee
A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
Central Pa. county unveils steps to help Spanish-speakers ‘vote effectively’
Additional signs telling Spanish-speaking residents to “vote here” and a slew of other steps will be in place Tuesday to help all voters in York County effectively participate in the general election. The York County Board of Elections has agreed to terms that go above and beyond satisfying...
Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
Yelp says the Corvette Grille is the best dive bar in PA. What do you think?
Pennsylvania is arguably one of the best states for dive bars in the country. Would you have guessed that, according to Yelp, the Commonwealth’s finest dive bar offering is right here in Lebanon County?. You can help LebTown grow. If you rely on us for your Lebanon County news,...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
Consider the silent majority in deciding how to spend proceeds from the sale of Claremont | PennLive letters
Cumberland County’s Commissioners have been lobbied by a vocal-few, including an ex-county commissioner, at numerous public meetings and in the press to direct millions of county tax dollars to what remains nebulous and undefined uses. I am speaking of the public lobbying effort by some to direct the proceeds...
Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning atStrasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility
An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
Man shocked, burned while stealing wire from Pa. tower: police
A man stealing stored wire high up on a power stanchion in Plainfield Township suffered a severe shock and burns when a live wire arced through him, throwing him from his perch about 50 feet up, police report. The man had secured himself to the tower, so he dropped 20...
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Passage to India restaurant in Harrisburg closes
Passage to India stands as Harrisburg’s original Indian restaurant, giving thousands of diners their first taste of the cuisine over three decades. Now, the restaurant at 520 Race St. at the Quality Inn Riverfront in Shipoke is closed.
Chuck E. Cheese in Dauphin County to celebrate remodel with free game promotion
Chuck E. Cheese in the Harrisburg region is unveiling a newly remodeled fun center with a special event. Guests can join in the fun and visit the reimagined Chuck E. Cheese at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township from from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9 during a grand reopening. The...
