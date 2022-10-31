ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee

A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
PennLive.com

Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat

Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning atStrasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility

An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy