ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Around the SEC: 3 keys for Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and networks

ATHENS — Tennessee has the momentum, Georgia has the big-game experience and home field advantage. Both the Bulldogs and the Vols have mobile, sixth-year transfer quarterbacks, with Stetson Bennett leading Georgia and Hendon Hooker running the show for Tennessee. The QB duel will of course be pivotal when the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Alleged Kirby Smart audio goes viral on eve of Tennessee-Georgia game

Some leaked audio, allegedly from UGA coach Kirby Smart, went viral on Friday, one day ahead of the historic matchup between the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 2 Tennessee. The audio sounds like Smart, but there’s no confirmation that it is Smart. It’s also unknown when the audio was recorded, although the reason it went viral is because the speculation is that it occurred this week while the Bulldogs were preparing for the Volunteers, which are ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. Georgia is No. 3 behind Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia’s...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football linebacker Chaz Chambliss ready to follow the examples set by injured Nolan Smith

ATHENS – No individual can replicate what Nolan Smith brings to the Georgia team this season. It will take a wholistic effort from the linebacker room to bridge the gap left by the injured Smith when the Bulldogs face the top-ranked Tennessee offense on Saturday. Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, one of the plays who will step in for Smith at outside linebacker, knows it.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Initial College Football Playoff takeaways show why Georgia needs to win more than Tennessee

Most were surprised that Georgia came in at No. 3 behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have a better win than Ohio State and have comparable offensive and defensive metrics. As for Tennessee, the committee clearly valued the wins over No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama, as those are the highest-ranked two-loss and one-loss teams in the initial rankings.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Drive for the GHSA State Title: Roswell at Alpharetta Preview

This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Alpharetta and Roswell, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in Alpharetta with a region championship at stake. Roswell is 8-1 and is currently on a five-game win streak, and their defense is only allowing 6.6 points in that span. Alpharetta is 7-2, and their offense has been rolling all season. Alpharetta has already put up a 70-point game this season and had 442 yards of total offense in their last game against Blessed Trinity.
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy