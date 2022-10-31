ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Popular dazzling Christmas Light Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center this fall and it’s bigger and brighter than ever. Along with singing snowmen (over 20’ tall), a life-sized Nativity, Candyland, a giant American flag and a spectacular 240 ft. wall of lights, Christmas Nights of Lights has added their most creative and colorful light display- The Field of Lights. This dazzling light display will be open from 6-10 p.m., Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, 2023 – rain, shine, or snow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ivy Tech Bloomington to host Human Library®

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus is hosting the Human Library® Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shreve Hall. The Human Library, a free event, creates a safe space where topics are discussed openly between human books and readers. Human books are volunteers with personal experience with their topic. Difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
New mural unveiled in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
SEYMOUR, IN
BNL’s Gates verbally commits to IU

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence sophomore outfielder Cal Gates, one of the top recruits in the Midwest, has verbally committed to Indiana University. Gates, a smooth-swinging left-hander with multiple tools, stepped into BNL’s lineup as a lead-off hitter last season and finished with a .323 average and a team-high 22 runs scored. He was invited to the USA Baseball tryouts for the national 16-Under team and has been a star on the travel circuit with the Indiana Bulls.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The entrance ramp to I-70 EB reopening in Downtown Indianapolis

MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 EB in downtown Indianapolis by Saturday morning. The ramp has been closed since late July. The Pine Street to I-65 NB connection will not be open to traffic at this time. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today at noon. The work session will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room room 135, in the Showers Building, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington citywide high-speed internet access

BLOOMINGTON – Join Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and GigabitNow/Isofusion CEO Stephen Milton as they discuss high-speed internet access to all of Bloomington as part of the Meridiam/Hoosier Network’s $50-million-plus fiber-network project. GigabitNow will deliver fiber-based broadband services to the first residents by the end of January 2023. GigabitNow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Temporary closure planned Friday on State Road 11 south of Seymour

JACKSON CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a temporary closure planned for Friday, November 4, on State Road 11 south of Seymour. State Road 11 is expected to close from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. between Steven S Drive and Farmington Road (C.R. 300 N.) for the final paving of the new roundabout at the Burkhart Boulevard extension. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained.
SEYMOUR, IN
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM2.5) in the air for today, November 2, 2022, in Marion County only. The counties referenced in the region(s) above are equipped with PM2.5...
MARION COUNTY, IN

