Related
Shooting Reported Inside Charles County Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police activity has been reported inside a Charles County home, police announced on Friday, Nov. 4. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, where there was a reported shooting inside an area residence.
Bay Net
5 Dead After Isolated Shooting In Waldorf; Police Investigating
LA PLATA, Md. – Today, around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers entered the house, they...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Loaded Firearm, Drug Paraphernalia And Drugs From Juvenile
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a grocery store in the 190 block of St. Patrick’s Drive in reference to a complaint of loitering and possible drug activity–this was the second time officers responded; the suspects fled the first time. As...
WJLA
5 found dead inside a La Plata home, Charles County sheriff investigating
LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — Five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Maryland home Friday afternoon. La Plata Police and Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive for a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. When officers...
Bay Net
Police Activity Involving Employee Making Threats Of Self Harm At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 4, a school employee at General Smallwood Middle School was inside the school when they made a comment to another employee about bringing a gun to school to harm themself. A school administrator and the school resource officer were notified and spoke with...
Teen Being Charged As Adult For Drug, Weapon Offenses In Charles County, Sheriff Says
Investigators say that a teenage suspect is being charged as an adult on multiple weapons and drug charges after being caught by a member of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office who was assaulted during the incident. Officers from the sheriff’s office responded to a grocery store in the 190...
WJLA
Security guard, suspected shoplifter shoot each other at Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A suspected shoplifter and Giant grocery store security guard shot and killed each other Friday during a foiled shoplifting attempt, Prince George's County Police confirmed. Police responded to the grocery store located along Audrey Lane around 10:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
iheart.com
Fatally Wounded Security Guard Shoots And Kills Alleged Shoplifter
An alleged shoplifter and a security guard were killed after exchanging gunfire at a Maryland grocery store. Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare told reporters that the security guard confronted a woman who was trying to steal items from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill. The woman then...
Police: Armed suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in Manassas on the run
Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who -- according to police -- was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
Bay Net
Police Investigate January 2022 Fatal Collision After Man Succumbs To Injuries
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal crash that took place in January of 2022 in Clinton. The decedent is 63-year-old Tony Wilkerson of no fixed address. He died of his injuries on October 31, 2022. On January 2, 2022, at approximately...
60-year-old man arrested after woman shot in Windsor Mill
BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly shot a woman in Windsor Mill, according to Baltimore County Police. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive, where they found the woman shot. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Police said the suspect "remained on the scene" and that he was eventually arrested without incident. He has not been identified. No further information is available in the incident.
Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says
A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged In Waldorf Robbery Case
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31 at 2:42 p.m., two males went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West, stole merchandise and fled on foot. An employee followed and confronted the males and asked for the items. One of the males produced a knife and threatened the employee.
WTOP
$5K reward offered as police search for suspect in shooting death of Woodbridge teen
Authorities in Prince William County, Virginia, have identified the teenager who died after a shooting in Woodbridge on Oct. 27. Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, 18, of Woodbridge, died after he was shot in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Prince William County Police Department said in a news release.
Bay Net
Man Flown To Baltimore Shock Trauma Center With Gunshot Wound In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:57 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive. Police first on the scene found a man in his 40s suffering from a single gunshot wound in...
Arrest made after armed "road rage" in Anne Arundel County
A Crofton man is charged with pointing a gun during a "road rage" incident in Gambrills early Tuesday evening.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 10/27/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Norris Road at Clipper Drive, Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed the license plates affixed to the vehicle had been previously reported as stolen. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Brady Elizabeth Berry, 40 of Hollywood, MD. Berry was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Berry was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: Less than $100, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4.
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
WJLA
DC man sentenced to 30 months in prison after assaulting police with Molotov cocktails
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was sentenced to 30 months in prison following an assault on two U.S. Capitol police officers on Jul. 6, next to Union Station in Northwest D.C., U.S. District Attorney Matthew Graves said. Bernard McCutcheon, 26 of Washington, D.C. allegedly had two Molotov cocktails...
39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
