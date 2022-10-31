ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Bay Net

5 Dead After Isolated Shooting In Waldorf; Police Investigating

LA PLATA, Md. – Today, around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers entered the house, they...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Officers Recover Loaded Firearm, Drug Paraphernalia And Drugs From Juvenile

WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a grocery store in the 190 block of St. Patrick’s Drive in reference to a complaint of loitering and possible drug activity–this was the second time officers responded; the suspects fled the first time. As...
iheart.com

Fatally Wounded Security Guard Shoots And Kills Alleged Shoplifter

An alleged shoplifter and a security guard were killed after exchanging gunfire at a Maryland grocery store. Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare told reporters that the security guard confronted a woman who was trying to steal items from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill. The woman then...
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

60-year-old man arrested after woman shot in Windsor Mill

BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly shot a woman in Windsor Mill, according to Baltimore County Police. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive, where they found the woman shot. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Police said the suspect "remained on the scene" and that he was eventually arrested without incident. He has not been identified. No further information is available in the incident. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says

A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Juvenile Charged In Waldorf Robbery Case

WALDORF, Md. – On October 31 at 2:42 p.m., two males went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West, stole merchandise and fled on foot. An employee followed and confronted the males and asked for the items. One of the males produced a knife and threatened the employee.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 10/27/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Norris Road at Clipper Drive, Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed the license plates affixed to the vehicle had been previously reported as stolen. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Brady Elizabeth Berry, 40 of Hollywood, MD. Berry was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Berry was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: Less than $100, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

