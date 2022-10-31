ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Three factors that might explain why some snails survived the end-Triassic mass extinction event

A pair of researchers, one with Instituto Patagónico de Geología y Paleontología, the other with the University of Zurich, has found three possible factors that might explain why some types of snails were able to survive the end-Triassic mass extinction event. In their paper published on the open access site PLOS ONE, Mariel Ferrari and Michael Hautmann analyzed extinction patterns of snails from the period.
Phys.org

Video: Why does climate change matter? We asked a NASA scientist

Why does climate change matter? Because it's happening and we're already feeling its effects around the world. But there's hope. NASA Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor Dr. Kate Calvin explains how NASA collects data and develops tools that can help us better understand and prepare for climate change:
Phys.org

Parents have very warm feelings toward other parents. Why that could be bad news for the child-free

The aphorism "birds of a feather flock together" describes the fact that people tend to prefer associating with others who are similar to themselves. The phenomenon goes by different names: Sociologists call it homophily, psychologists call it in-group favoritism and political scientists call it affective polarization. It's observed in a wide range of demographic and social characteristics including sex, race, religion, age, education and political party.
MICHIGAN STATE

