Phys.org
Three factors that might explain why some snails survived the end-Triassic mass extinction event
A pair of researchers, one with Instituto Patagónico de Geología y Paleontología, the other with the University of Zurich, has found three possible factors that might explain why some types of snails were able to survive the end-Triassic mass extinction event. In their paper published on the open access site PLOS ONE, Mariel Ferrari and Michael Hautmann analyzed extinction patterns of snails from the period.
Video: Why does climate change matter? We asked a NASA scientist
Why does climate change matter? Because it's happening and we're already feeling its effects around the world. But there's hope. NASA Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor Dr. Kate Calvin explains how NASA collects data and develops tools that can help us better understand and prepare for climate change:
Novel single-crystal production method opens up promising avenues for studies in solid-state physics
Single crystals are materials in which the crystal lattice is continuous and unbroken to the edges of the sample, with no grain boundaries. The atoms occupy regular positions, which are repeated indefinitely in space. While polycrystals are made up of many crystal grains or crystallites of varying sizes and orientations, monocrystals consist of a single grain.
Parents have very warm feelings toward other parents. Why that could be bad news for the child-free
The aphorism "birds of a feather flock together" describes the fact that people tend to prefer associating with others who are similar to themselves. The phenomenon goes by different names: Sociologists call it homophily, psychologists call it in-group favoritism and political scientists call it affective polarization. It's observed in a wide range of demographic and social characteristics including sex, race, religion, age, education and political party.
