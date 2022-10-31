Read full article on original website
David M
4d ago
send out stimulus checks like other states are doing. politicians live high on our sweat and blood, give something to the people!
Reply
11
Harry Wade
4d ago
good now sind it to the people of OHIO.WE ALL NEED A STIMULUS CHECK. OTHER STATES ARE DOING IT. COME ON GOVANER SIND US SOME CHECKS.
Reply
5
Tony Dunlap
4d ago
If government has a surplus, it should be refunded to the people who paid it, in proportion to how much they paid in.
Reply
5
