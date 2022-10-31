ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ffnews.com

Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022

At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
ffnews.com

FF Salon at Sibos 2022 – Eddie Robb – Zumo Enterprise

Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Eddie Robb, the Commercial Director at Zumo Enterprise, to discuss the crossroads between crypto and ESG. Robb details the role Zumo is playing, both the Enterprise and their consumer app, in leading the world in sustainable crypto – providing a robust and embedded financial infrastructure where users can seamlessly trade crypto and rely on renewable energy sources.
ffnews.com

Mack Gill – Torstone – Sibos 2022

From Sibos 2022, we caught up with Mack Gill, COO and Board Member at Torstone Technology Limited, to discuss the global change impacting trade and the future effects of T+1 regulation on the financial services industry. For Gill, all regulation builds up to efficiency, and the move to cloud technology...
ffnews.com

Mick Fennell – Temenos – Sibos 2022

At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Mick Fennell, the Business Line Director of Payment at the software development company, Temenos, to discuss the challenges and risks of BNPL and the trust behind CBDC. Fennell details Temenos’ commitment to ESG and that humans are at the heart of every technology...
ffnews.com

Centrifuge Brings on Key Strategic Partners With Latest Funding Round

Centrifuge, the first DeFi protocol to finance real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain, today announced a strategic funding round from prominent industry players, including Coinbase Ventures. The $4 million funding round, comes as Centrifuge has seen tremendous momentum in recent months and overall growing attention to real-world assets across the...
ffnews.com

FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses

FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
ffnews.com

Alliant Insurance Services Acquires FutureSense, Expands Consulting Capabilities

Alliant Insurance Services has acquired FutureSense, a national provider of people-focused HR, compensation, and organizational development services. The move expands Alliant’s consulting capabilities across a breadth of geographies and industry categories within its Employee Benefits Group. “FutureSense has earned a reputation as a national leader in management consulting through...
ffnews.com

Maurice Moniquette – Unipet – Fintech Islands 2022

At Fintech Islands, we caught up with Maurice Moniquette, a Member of the Board of Directors at petroleum marketing and wholesale distributor, Unipet, to discuss the fintech industry and the new opportunities it can bring to old-guard institutions. Moniquette details Unipet’s current transformation in their bid to build more sustainable...
ffnews.com

Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation

Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20’s debut visit to Tel Aviv.
ffnews.com

How has Regulatory Scrutiny Evolved? – Priya Sharma – Clearstream

Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that regulatory scrutiny has evolved in recent years. Priya starts by explaining that with CSTR there is an increased prudence on the safety and efficiency of settlement of security settlements and CST’s. She adds that there has been a significant push towards shorter settlement cycles from T+2. Now, Priya believes we’re talking about mandatory T+1 payments alongside cash penalties and buy-ins for settlement fields.
ffnews.com

Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments

The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
ffnews.com

Muse Finance Expands Into Europe via Irish Market

Muse Finance – the business finance startup – today announces it has expanded its services into Europe, launching its supply finance solutions in the Irish market to support growing businesses in the region. With a growing demand for working capital across Europe, Muse’s supply finance solution gives its...
ffnews.com

Aviva Investors Announces Winners of Its Sustainability Media Awards

Aviva investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc (‘Aviva’), has announced the winners of its second annual Sustainability Media Awards, which seek to recognise excellence in reporting on sustainability-linked topics across the UK media. The awards, created by Aviva Investors and now in their second year,...
ffnews.com

Mastercard Partnerships | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard

Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard chats with Douglas Mackenzie about Mastercard Partnerships and the approach Mastercard is taking to develop new relationships in the near future. Stephen explains that Mastercard work with a variety of banks, financial institutions & fintechs in both the front-end...
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’

Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
ffnews.com

Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups

At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
ffnews.com

Bakkt to Acquire Apex Crypto

Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. This acquisition is expected to significantly bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals including fintechs, trading app platforms, and neo-banks.
ffnews.com

FCA Ramps Up Intervention on Rogue Financial Promotions

Data published today shows that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) intervened to amend or withdraw 4,151 financial promotions between July and September, the highest since it started publishing the data. Retail lending, investments and banking are the sectors with the highest rate of amends to or withdrawal of adverts and...
ffnews.com

Phos Launches Tap to Pay Solution in the US With Elavon

Phos, the global leader in software point of sale (softpos) orchestration for businesses, has launched a Tap to Pay solution in North America with global acquirer Elavon. The solution will enable Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US and Canada to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals.
ffnews.com

Bolttech Strengthens WINDTRE Partnership With Launch of Device Trade-in Programme

International insurtech bolttech, today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with WINDTRE with the launch of a new ‘Reload exChange’ trade-in programme in Italy. With this new product, WINDTRE customers can now trade-in their used phones in-store and receive cash payments directly to their bank accounts. Reload...

