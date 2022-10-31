Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that regulatory scrutiny has evolved in recent years. Priya starts by explaining that with CSTR there is an increased prudence on the safety and efficiency of settlement of security settlements and CST’s. She adds that there has been a significant push towards shorter settlement cycles from T+2. Now, Priya believes we’re talking about mandatory T+1 payments alongside cash penalties and buy-ins for settlement fields.

13 HOURS AGO