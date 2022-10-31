Justin Fields’ career day not enough to lead Bears past Cowboys: Dre’Mont Jones stars in London: Ohio State NFL roundup

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One way or another, the World Series will be over by Monday morning, and the offseason will kick off with some important roster deadlines staring the Guardians in the face. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff will have to make decisions on who joins the 40-man roster and who goes, as well as what to do with the club’s lone free agent, Austin Hedges.

