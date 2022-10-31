ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Fields’ career day not enough to lead Bears past Cowboys: Dre’Mont Jones stars in London: Ohio State NFL roundup

By Tim Bielik, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort

BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football making long-term change at long snapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went into a crucial game at Penn State with a long snapper so green he had not yet lost his black helmet stripe. The helmet Mason Arnold wears Saturday at Northwestern will no longer be burdened by that stripe. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on his Thursday radio show that Arnold’s stripe was removed following his first career start at Beaver Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Injured Chidobe Awuzie coaching Bengals’ rookie DBs on how to suddenly become a starter - he’s been there

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie’s season-ending ACL injury puts him on the other side of a situation he’s all too familiar with. At the beginning of his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Awuzie, a second-round draft pick out of Colorado, was fourth on the Cowboys’ depth chart. However, an injury to Orlando Scandrick threw Awuzie right into the fray. His first NFL start came in a Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will go for their seventh straight win on Friday night against the struggling Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesars Arena. The bad news for the Cavaliers is that their injury report has suddenly become very lengthy as they prepare to start their longest road trip of the season. All-Stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

What roster moves await the Guardians as postseason draws to a close? (Podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One way or another, the World Series will be over by Monday morning, and the offseason will kick off with some important roster deadlines staring the Guardians in the face. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff will have to make decisions on who joins the 40-man roster and who goes, as well as what to do with the club’s lone free agent, Austin Hedges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

More injury updates and predictions ahead of Panthers vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary will have some more revamping to do ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Carolina. Now without cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be out with a finger injury, Cincinnati could also be without Tre Flowers, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury as well. That means Jalen Davis will start for Hilton, and rookie safety Dax Hill could get more looks in sub-packages.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
CLEVELAND, OH
