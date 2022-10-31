Justin Fields’ career day not enough to lead Bears past Cowboys: Dre’Mont Jones stars in London: Ohio State NFL roundup

Read full article on original website
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Joe Burrow on struggles against Browns, sideline demeanor, NFL trade deadline and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is processing Monday night’s 32-13 loss to the Browns the only way he knows how. Burrow is gearing up for a surprisingly resilient Panthers squad that has rallied around interim coach Steve Wilks and plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball to be disruptive.
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Former NFL lineman opens Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar in North Olmsted: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Former NFL lineman and 2010 North Olmsted High School graduate Matt Rotheram recently returned home to open a Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar, located at 27650 Lorain Road. “When I was younger, I thought I’d open something along the lines of football training, like a gym,”...
Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort
BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
Can this be the start of something big for the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while thinking about the Browns’ 32-13 victory over Cincinnati:. 1. Jacoby Brissett said: “We really needed to get back to playing our style of football. That is running and throwing it on our terms. Running plays on our terms.”
Ohio State football making long-term change at long snapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went into a crucial game at Penn State with a long snapper so green he had not yet lost his black helmet stripe. The helmet Mason Arnold wears Saturday at Northwestern will no longer be burdened by that stripe. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on his Thursday radio show that Arnold’s stripe was removed following his first career start at Beaver Stadium.
Cleveland Cavaliers get first extended look at ‘death lineup’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his other assistants had just returned from their annual coaching retreat at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort when the stunning news broke: Cleveland had acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Forget all those plans. Time for new ones.
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
Bengals CB Mike Hilton out for Sunday; Tre Flowers questionable
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are hurting in the secondary. In addition to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Chidobe Awuzie (knee) and Josh Tupou (calf), cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) will be absent for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and offensive tackle La’el Collins...
Watch Kevin Love drain a triple, dish out assists for Cavaliers in Detroit (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love scored eight points and dished out eight assists in 13 minutes off the bench for Cleveland on Friday as the Cavaliers took an 18-point lead in the first half against Detroit. Love shot 2 for 5 from beyond the three-point arc and tied for...
Watch Isaac Okoro thunder home a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Inserted into the starting lineup Friday with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell sidelined by injury, Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro took advantage of the opportunity by thundering to the hoop for a two-handed slam dunk against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena. The dunk tied the...
Injured Chidobe Awuzie coaching Bengals’ rookie DBs on how to suddenly become a starter - he’s been there
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie’s season-ending ACL injury puts him on the other side of a situation he’s all too familiar with. At the beginning of his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Awuzie, a second-round draft pick out of Colorado, was fourth on the Cowboys’ depth chart. However, an injury to Orlando Scandrick threw Awuzie right into the fray. His first NFL start came in a Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
DETROIT -- The Cavaliers will go for their seventh straight win on Friday night against the struggling Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesars Arena. The bad news for the Cavaliers is that their injury report has suddenly become very lengthy as they prepare to start their longest road trip of the season. All-Stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
What roster moves await the Guardians as postseason draws to a close? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One way or another, the World Series will be over by Monday morning, and the offseason will kick off with some important roster deadlines staring the Guardians in the face. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff will have to make decisions on who joins the 40-man roster and who goes, as well as what to do with the club’s lone free agent, Austin Hedges.
More injury updates and predictions ahead of Panthers vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary will have some more revamping to do ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Carolina. Now without cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be out with a finger injury, Cincinnati could also be without Tre Flowers, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury as well. That means Jalen Davis will start for Hilton, and rookie safety Dax Hill could get more looks in sub-packages.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
Cavaliers at Pistons: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 7th straight win
DETROIT --The Cavaliers will look to keep their win streak alive and go for their seventh straight tonight against the struggling Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesars Arena. But it’s not all good news for Cleveland (6-1) despite all the winning as of late.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
A podcast about PBS’ Fred Barrett, cleveland.com’s Troy Smith and their tips about podcasting
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Podcasting is bigger than ever, and students at the Cleveland Media Academy were able to learn some tips to a successful show from two veteran podcasters: Fred Barrett, Emerging Media Manager of PBS Western Reserve; and Troy Smith, podcaster and entertainment reporter for cleveland.com. Barrett talked to...
Cavaliers author 10-0 run to erase deficit against Celtics (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After falling behind by as many as 12 points early in the third quarter Wednesday against the Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers put together a 10-0 run and tied the score on a driving layup by Donovan Mitchell midway through the period. Cleveland’s run featured a floater...
