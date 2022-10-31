ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Person Struck By Train in Groton

A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Board of Ed Finds Reasonable Cause Killingly BOE Failed to Meet Students' Needs

The Connecticut Education Department unanimously voted to approve the education commissioner's recommendation, finding reasonable cause that the Killingly Board of Ed failed to fulfill the educational interests of the state. The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) began an investigation into the Killingly Board of Ed in April after receiving...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Businesses Allowed to Open Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Milford

Businesses are now allowed to open as police continue to investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Man Faces Several Charges After Crashing Into Accident Scene

A Waterbury incident that began as a tragedy quickly escalated to dangerous for police and others in the area on Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Waterbury Police responded to a deadly car accident involving a pedestrian on Chase Avenue. “In my basic training, I knew I had to direct somebody...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Arrested for Intentionally Ramming New Britain Police Cruiser: Mayor

A person has been arrested after intentionally crashing into a New Britain police cruiser and leading officers on a pursuit to Newington Wednesday, the mayor said. An officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Ash Street when they backed up and intentionally rammed into a police cruiser. The driver then sped off onto Route 9 North, according to the Office of New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man With a Gun Taken Into Custody After 2-Day Investigation in Milford

After a two-day investigation, police said they've taken a man with a gun in Milford into custody. Police said 49-year-old Charles Aungst called officers at around 12 a.m. Wednesday and said he was locked in his second floor apartment. He went on to say that he shot the door lock to get it open, but wasn't able to.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

One in Critical Condition, One Stable After Crash in Middletown

Two people were injured in a crash in Middletown Wednesday evening and one is in critical condition, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Saybrook roads just after 4:30 p.m. and determined that a 19-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection in his 2006 Chevy Cobalt when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2018 Toyota Camry being operated by a 63-year-old man, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Forced Evacuation of Litchfield High School

Firefighters responded to Litchfield High School on Plumb Hill Road for a two-alarm fire Friday. The fire started on the roof and was reported a little after 12 p.m., according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was ignited by contractors working on the roof. The...
LITCHFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies in Car Crash on Washington Street in Middletown

A Middletown man has died after a car accident on Washington Street that happened Thursday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 1189 Washington St., also known as Route 66, for a serious car crash a little after 4:30 p.m. Responding officers said two cars were in...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Lane Closures on I-91 in New Haven

A New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. The state Department of Transportation said a multi-vehicle accident caused lane closures and delays on Interstate 91 North in New Haven. The crash happened in the area of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Torrington

A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder

Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
HARTFORD, CT

