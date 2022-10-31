Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Danbury Physician Assistant Aims to Connect With Patients Through Collection of Essays
The pandemic brought to light the issues of mental wellness among health care workers, but one provider in Danbury was familiar with those strains even before the arrival of COVID-19. It was largely driven by her own journey with chronic illness. Now, Kateland Kelly is sharing her stories from the...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Fire Department Mourns Loss of Firefighter Who Was Struck on I-91
An off-duty New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. State police said Thomas Mieles, 27, of New Haven, died after the crash. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department 10 months ago, fulfilling his dream of...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck By Train in Groton
A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
NBC Connecticut
State Board of Ed Finds Reasonable Cause Killingly BOE Failed to Meet Students' Needs
The Connecticut Education Department unanimously voted to approve the education commissioner's recommendation, finding reasonable cause that the Killingly Board of Ed failed to fulfill the educational interests of the state. The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) began an investigation into the Killingly Board of Ed in April after receiving...
NBC Connecticut
Businesses Allowed to Open Amid Investigation Into Person With a Gun in Milford
Businesses are now allowed to open as police continue to investigate a person with a gun who may be suffering from mental health problems on Wednesday morning. Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round. The man appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
Bond Set at $1 Million for Man Accused of Driving Through Waterbury Accident Scene
A man who is accused of driving through an active crime scene as police were investigating a fatal crash in Waterbury Tuesday night, hitting a police cruiser, leading police on a chase and throwing heroin from his car is being held on more than $1 million bond, police said. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Middle School Teacher Arrested for Having Relationship With Student in East Hartford
A CREC middle school teacher in East Hartford has been arrested for having an alleged inappropriate relationship with her 13-year-old student. An arrest warrant states that Two Rivers Middle School drama teacher Karen Vinick, 34, and a student were sleeping together under the same blanket at a school-sanctioned drama club sleepover.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Man Faces Several Charges After Crashing Into Accident Scene
A Waterbury incident that began as a tragedy quickly escalated to dangerous for police and others in the area on Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Waterbury Police responded to a deadly car accident involving a pedestrian on Chase Avenue. “In my basic training, I knew I had to direct somebody...
NBC Connecticut
Person Arrested for Intentionally Ramming New Britain Police Cruiser: Mayor
A person has been arrested after intentionally crashing into a New Britain police cruiser and leading officers on a pursuit to Newington Wednesday, the mayor said. An officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Ash Street when they backed up and intentionally rammed into a police cruiser. The driver then sped off onto Route 9 North, according to the Office of New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized After Getting Arm Stuck in Luggage Belt Roller at Tweed Airport
A man has been taken to the hospital after getting his arm stuck in a luggage belt roller at Tweed Airport in New Haven. Fire officials said his arm was stuck up to the elbow. Officials were able to get his arm out and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The extent is unknown.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Downtown Norwich Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
NBC Connecticut
Man With a Gun Taken Into Custody After 2-Day Investigation in Milford
After a two-day investigation, police said they've taken a man with a gun in Milford into custody. Police said 49-year-old Charles Aungst called officers at around 12 a.m. Wednesday and said he was locked in his second floor apartment. He went on to say that he shot the door lock to get it open, but wasn't able to.
NBC Connecticut
One in Critical Condition, One Stable After Crash in Middletown
Two people were injured in a crash in Middletown Wednesday evening and one is in critical condition, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Saybrook roads just after 4:30 p.m. and determined that a 19-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection in his 2006 Chevy Cobalt when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2018 Toyota Camry being operated by a 63-year-old man, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Enfield Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of Man Found in Town Green Gazebo
Enfield police have arrested a suspect in the murder of another man who was found in the gazebo on the Enfield town green in August. Police said they identified John Wayne Narducci, 53, of Enfield, as a suspect and on Thursday, he was charged with murder. The victim, 55-year-old Christopher...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Forced Evacuation of Litchfield High School
Firefighters responded to Litchfield High School on Plumb Hill Road for a two-alarm fire Friday. The fire started on the roof and was reported a little after 12 p.m., according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was ignited by contractors working on the roof. The...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies in Car Crash on Washington Street in Middletown
A Middletown man has died after a car accident on Washington Street that happened Thursday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 1189 Washington St., also known as Route 66, for a serious car crash a little after 4:30 p.m. Responding officers said two cars were in...
NBC Connecticut
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Lane Closures on I-91 in New Haven
A New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night. The state Department of Transportation said a multi-vehicle accident caused lane closures and delays on Interstate 91 North in New Haven. The crash happened in the area of...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Torrington
A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
NBC Connecticut
Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder
Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
NBC Connecticut
Burglar Stole Rack of Lottery Tickets from Southington Convenience Store: Police
A man is accused of burglarizing a convenience store in Southington and walking out with a rack of scratch-off lottery tickets. Police officers responded to the Sunoco at 957 West St. in Southington just after 4 a.m. Tuesday after an alarm went off and they found the glass front door had been smashed.
