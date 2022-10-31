Read full article on original website
Bill Maher says democracy will 'lose' in midterms: Electing 'election deniers' will lead to 'authoritarianism'
HBO star Bill Maher shared a gloomy forecast of what he sees happening in America's future after Republicans retake both the House and Senate in the midterm elections.
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the...
Egypt faces criticism over crackdown on activists ahead of COP27 climate summit
Egypt is facing a barrage of criticism over what rights group say is a crackdown on protests and activists, as it prepares to host the COP27 climate summit starting Sunday.
Biden insists Democrats can win US midterms
President Joe Biden insisted on Friday that Democrats will win next week's US midterm elections, but warned of a difficult two years if polls showing Republican victories prove correct. Polls show Republicans poised for potentially big victories in Tuesday's congressional election, hoping to win control not only in the House of Representatives but the Senate.
Froma Harrop: Putin sends renewable energy into high gear
Russia has many reasons to regret its savage war on Ukraine, but a very lasting one will be how it supercharged Europe’s plans to end its dependence on that country’s oil and gas. Europe was already well into a campaign to replace fossil fuels with clean renewable energy, mainly to slow climate change. The invasion and weaponization of Russian energy has shifted this move into even higher gear. Amory Lovins, the scientist who helped found the Rocky Mountain Institute, has put these developments in dramatic...
