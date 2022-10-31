Read full article on original website
Cousins Subs announces joint venture with Donald Driver as part owner of six northeast Wisconsin stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver is a Packers legend, a fan favorite, and now, he’s a member of the Cousins Subs family. For the first time in Cousins Subs’ 50-year history, the Wisconsin-based sub shop signed a joint venture agreement with Driver, which is a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.
New gift/souvenir shop LoCo WisCo offers locally crafted Wisconsin goods
(WFRV) – Fill your holiday wish list and take a retail tour of Wisconsin at the same time. Dena Mooney visited Local 5 Live with a look at her business LoCo WisCo and how you can represent your hometown pride and support local. LoCo WisCo is located at 112...
$45k worth of damage and theft at Green Bay business, deputies seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay business sustained around $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system, and deputies are trying to identify a possible suspect. According to a release, the incident happened just after midnight on October 11 in the 900 block...
Primal Eats: How snack sticks are made
(WFRV) – We’ve seen the production room before but today, Local 5 Live meets some of the line workers behind the scenes at Primal Eats. Local 5 Live viewers gets a never-before-seen look at how a new line of snack sticks come to be, the Primal Eats Brisket and Cheddar Snack Sticks.
Gridiron Gala with the Symphony at Lambeau Field
(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony. Details from gbcivic.org/events:. NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala...
Excitement builds ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see. The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash. It has people...
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen statewide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticket, some have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel...
‘Learn to Love Your Body’ event from the Fox Cities Roller Derby in Appleton
(WFRV) – ‘Learning to Love Your Body’ is the message of their upcoming event and Local 5 Live got a preview of this exciting sport. ‘Learn to Love Your Body’ from the Fox Cities Roller Derby is happening November 6 from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Skater’s Edge at 5714 Integrity Way in Appleton.
Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental
(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
Green Bay Elementary students create their own book at 34th annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library kicked off its Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign by hosting local elementary school students who created their own book to read at the event. The annual book collection invites people from all over the area to donate new books that will be given...
Multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac, police investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots. According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night. After searching the area and speaking...
Sip, shop, and support local businesses in downtown De Pere
(WFRV) – Tour downtown De Pere while shopping, and supporting local businesses. Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brittany from Grace Mae Designs to give details on the popular Sip and Shop Event. Details from definitelydepere.org:. Date: Friday, November 11. Time: 4:00 –...
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
‘So proud of how far they have come’: Weyauwega-Fremont’s young cast presents Once Upon a Mattress
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Come out to Weyauwega this weekend to watch middle and high school students from the Weyauwega-Fremont School District perform Once Upon A Mattress. The performances begin on November 4, with three shows available for the public’s viewing. The showings for Once Upon A Mattress...
Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
Life on the Farm: National Weather Center Tour
(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we tour the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They not only update forecasts but issue watches, warnings, and advisories. Life on the Farm is a...
Double your donation to help fight hunger from AbbyBank and St. Joseph Food Program
(WFRV) – You can double your donation to help fight hunger thanks to a match program from AbbyBank and St. Joe’s food program. Monica from St. Joseph food program visited Local 5 Live along with James Kilsdonk from AbbyBank with details on how even a small donation makes a big difference.
Warren Gerds/Review: Musical ‘Grease’ feisty
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s 2022, correct? The movie “Grease” came out in 1978, well after the 1972 hit Broadway musical. A whole lot of people living today weren’t born in ’72, yet “Grease” lives. Some proof of its drawing power is...
