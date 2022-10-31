ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Primal Eats: How snack sticks are made

(WFRV) – We’ve seen the production room before but today, Local 5 Live meets some of the line workers behind the scenes at Primal Eats. Local 5 Live viewers gets a never-before-seen look at how a new line of snack sticks come to be, the Primal Eats Brisket and Cheddar Snack Sticks.
GILLETT, WI
Gridiron Gala with the Symphony at Lambeau Field

(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony. Details from gbcivic.org/events:. NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala...
GREEN BAY, WI
Excitement builds ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see. The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash. It has people...
FOND DU LAC, WI
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay

FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
GREEN BAY, WI
Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere

(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
DE PERE, WI
Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental

(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
BELLEVUE, WI
Multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac, police investigating

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots. According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night. After searching the area and speaking...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Sip, shop, and support local businesses in downtown De Pere

(WFRV) – Tour downtown De Pere while shopping, and supporting local businesses. Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brittany from Grace Mae Designs to give details on the popular Sip and Shop Event. Details from definitelydepere.org:. Date: Friday, November 11. Time: 4:00 –...
DE PERE, WI
Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Life on the Farm: National Weather Center Tour

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we tour the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They not only update forecasts but issue watches, warnings, and advisories. Life on the Farm is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Warren Gerds/Review: Musical ‘Grease’ feisty

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s 2022, correct? The movie “Grease” came out in 1978, well after the 1972 hit Broadway musical. A whole lot of people living today weren’t born in ’72, yet “Grease” lives. Some proof of its drawing power is...
OSHKOSH, WI

