PFF grades: Michigan football's top 10 offensive players from Week 9 win vs. MSU

Michigan football won its biggest, and most emotional, game of the season on Saturday night after defeating in-state rival, Michigan State, 29-7.

The Wolverines’ offense gained 443 yards of total offense against MSU. The maize and blue did what they do best; running the football. Michigan rushed for 276 yards and Heisman candidate Blake Corum ran for 177 yards. Corum ran for a score and caught a touchdown on Saturday.

While Michigan purely dominated the game, especially in the trenches, the offense did sputter in the red zone. The Wolverines were forced to kick three field goals in the red zone. Two of those came when Michigan had the ball inside the Spartans’ five-yard line.

If you were wondering which Michigan offensive players played the best, look no further. Pro Football Focus grades each player after every game.

Here are the top 10 Michigan offensive players after a Week 9 win vs. Michigan State. Players need 20 or more snaps to qualify.

10

Olu Oluwatimi (59.0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

9

Ronnie Bell (62.4)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

8

Trevor Keegan (63.6)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

7

Luke Schoonmaker (65.8)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

6

Zak Zinter (65.9)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

5

Karsen Barnhart (67.2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2

Ryan Hayes (74.9)

Photo: Isaiah Hole