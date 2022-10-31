The Knoxville Blue Bullets football team finished the regular season with an impressive 7-2 record and are 8-2 after their week one playoff win. They will now play in the 2nd round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs this Saturday in Bismark, IL against the 9-0 Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils. Blue Bullets head coach Ryan Hebard joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about this year’s team.

KNOXVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO