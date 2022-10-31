Read full article on original website
Related
wgil.com
Knights Motorcycle Riders Club Hosting Trivia For Honor Fight of The Quad Cities
The Knights Motorcycle Riders Club of Abingdon is hosting their 4th annual Trivia Night to benefit the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Jamie Cudd from the Knights and Dave Benes of Honor Flight joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the event and Honor Flight.
wgil.com
ROWVA-Williamsfield Travels North For Football Playoffs
The ROWVA-Williamsfield football team team earned a second round IHSA Class 1A playoff game with a win over Stark County last week. RW head football coach Grant Gullstrand joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the current season. You can hear their 2nd round game at Lena-Winslow tomorrow afternoon on 94.9 FM95 WAAG.
wgil.com
Blue Bullets In 2nd Round Of Playoffs This Weekend
The Knoxville Blue Bullets football team finished the regular season with an impressive 7-2 record and are 8-2 after their week one playoff win. They will now play in the 2nd round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs this Saturday in Bismark, IL against the 9-0 Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils. Blue Bullets head coach Ryan Hebard joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about this year’s team.
wgil.com
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
wgil.com
FCA Hiring Workers In Galesburg
FCA, LLC has teamed with KCCDD to open a manufacturing center in Galesburg. FCA specializes in industrial packaging. They are located at 1200 Monmouth Blvd. They have wages starting at $16.00 an hour. Regional manager Joe Caves joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the company.
Comments / 0