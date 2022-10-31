ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Gridiron Gala with the Symphony at Lambeau Field

(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony. Details from gbcivic.org/events:. NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Excitement builds ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see. The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash. It has people...
FOND DU LAC, WI
busytourist.com

34 Best & Fun Things To Do In Green Bay (Wisconsin)

You might be most familiar with Green Bay as the home of the Green Bay Packers, a championship football team. However, there’s plenty to love about this beautiful tourist destination even if you couldn’t tell a pigskin from a pork rind!. For starters, Green Bay is a natural...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: How snack sticks are made

(WFRV) – We’ve seen the production room before but today, Local 5 Live meets some of the line workers behind the scenes at Primal Eats. Local 5 Live viewers gets a never-before-seen look at how a new line of snack sticks come to be, the Primal Eats Brisket and Cheddar Snack Sticks.
GILLETT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Life on the Farm: National Weather Center Tour

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we tour the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They not only update forecasts but issue watches, warnings, and advisories. Life on the Farm is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash on I-43 south in Green Bay

FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 5:17 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down the southbound lanes on I-43 in Green Bay. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took about an hour to clear. No additional details...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental

(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
BELLEVUE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: Musical ‘Grease’ feisty

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s 2022, correct? The movie “Grease” came out in 1978, well after the 1972 hit Broadway musical. A whole lot of people living today weren’t born in ’72, yet “Grease” lives. Some proof of its drawing power is...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday shopping at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere

(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sip, shop, and support local businesses in downtown De Pere

(WFRV) – Tour downtown De Pere while shopping, and supporting local businesses. Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brittany from Grace Mae Designs to give details on the popular Sip and Shop Event. Details from definitelydepere.org:. Date: Friday, November 11. Time: 4:00 –...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Manufacturing Victory’ exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum

(WFRV) – ‘Follow the industrial journey that took the United States from a nation perilously unprepared for war to a global superpower that led the Allies to victory in WWII.’ That’s the mission behind the new exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum. Local 5 Live gets...
OSHKOSH, WI

