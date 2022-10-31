Reese Witherspoon’s Dog Dressed as a Pumpkin Will Make You Smile

Credit: Leon Bennett

Reese Witherspoon dog got in on the Halloween fun!

The actress showed off the French Bullddog's fit on Instagram, and honestly, there's nothing cuter than a pup dressed as a pumpkin.

"When your mom makes you go to a Halloween party... and you hate your costume," the text on the video read.

The camera panned across an assortment of various pumpkins before landing on Witherspoon's doggo, Minnie Pearl, who blended in with her pumpkin attire, though, she didn't seem too keen on the look, giving the camera sad puppy dog eyes.

"When your mom makes you go to a Halloween party… 🎃" the actress captioned the post, set to the Halloween movie theme song.

But while Minnie Pearl may not have been a fan of the look, users and fans were completely obsessed with the adorableness.

One fan commented, "The way Minnie is just standing there, re-thinking every moment in her life that lead to this😂😂"

Another fan wrote, "Cutest pumpkin in the patch 🎃" as a third joked, "It's a pupkin! 🎃"

Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, even chimed in, writing, "I am cackling 🤣🎃 oh Miss Minnie!!!"

The actress is also dog mom to two other fur babies, a black Labrador named Hank, who was named after the country singer, Hank Williams, and an English Bulldog named Frank, which was named after Frank Sinatra, according to US Weekly.

The actress introduced Minnie Pearl to her Instagram followers back in Nov. 2020. Her new pup announcement came just three weeks after she revealed that her French Bulldog Pepper had passed away.

"Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one ❤️" Witherspoon wrote in the caption.