ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Reese Witherspoon’s Dog Dressed as a Pumpkin Will Make You Smile

By Nicole Wert
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13j5m3_0it7Bi6h00
Credit: Leon Bennett

Reese Witherspoon dog got in on the Halloween fun!

The actress showed off the French Bullddog's fit on Instagram, and honestly, there's nothing cuter than a pup dressed as a pumpkin.

"When your mom makes you go to a Halloween party... and you hate your costume," the text on the video read.

The camera panned across an assortment of various pumpkins before landing on Witherspoon's doggo, Minnie Pearl, who blended in with her pumpkin attire, though, she didn't seem too keen on the look, giving the camera sad puppy dog eyes.

"When your mom makes you go to a Halloween party… 🎃" the actress captioned the post, set to the Halloween movie theme song.

But while Minnie Pearl may not have been a fan of the look, users and fans were completely obsessed with the adorableness.

One fan commented, "The way Minnie is just standing there, re-thinking every moment in her life that lead to this😂😂"

Another fan wrote, "Cutest pumpkin in the patch 🎃" as a third joked, "It's a pupkin! 🎃"

Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, even chimed in, writing, "I am cackling 🤣🎃 oh Miss Minnie!!!"

The actress is also dog mom to two other fur babies, a black Labrador named Hank, who was named after the country singer, Hank Williams, and an English Bulldog named Frank, which was named after Frank Sinatra, according to US Weekly.

The actress introduced Minnie Pearl to her Instagram followers back in Nov. 2020. Her new pup announcement came just three weeks after she revealed that her French Bulldog Pepper had passed away.

"Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one ❤️" Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Selma Blair Cozies Up to Her Horse Mr. Nibbles in Adorable Instagram Photos

Selma Blair has had quite the past month or so, captivating audiences in this season of Dancing With The Stars until she voluntarily left the competition because of injuries. Luckily, Blair finds comfort and solace by spending time with her horse, Mr. Nibbles, and she shared sweet photos of the two on social media alongside an earnest message.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Parade

Jordin Sparks Opens Up About the 'Real' Reason She Joined 'Dancing With the Stars'

Jordin Sparks is looking back at her run on Dancing with the Stars after being eliminated in Week 7 during Monday's "Halloween Night" show. In a new Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the "Tattoo" singer, 32, reflected on her experience as a contestant on the show while revealing what drove her to join the cast for Season 31 in the first place.
Parade

Best Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes You May Have Missed

Halloween 2022 was one for the books no matter which way you look at it. As we leave the spooky season behind, we're looking back on some of our favorite celebrity family costumes. From Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Darren Criss to Nick and Vanessa Lachey, here are the...
Parade

Zac Efron Roasted After Pics of His Hair While Filming ‘Iron Claw’ Go Viral

Zac Efron is back on set, but it's not his mere presence that has Twitter all a twitter. Everyone's favorite wild cat is currently shooting The Iron Claw, in which he portrays pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich. The actor is looking awfully swole, as many internet users have pointed out, but there's something more about the photos leaked from set that have managed to distract from Efron's mighty muscular physique: his hair.
Parade

Jenna Dewan Shares Relatable ‘Instagram Vs Reality’ Selfies

Jenna Dewan is giving Instagram a slice of reality. On Wednesday, the actress got real on the social media platform by showing two sides of herself in side-by-side photos: one of her posing for the camera in a risqué outfit and another of her sipping some morning brew. The...
Parade

Matthew Perry Reveals Which Actor He’d Want to Play Him in a Movie About His Life

Matthew Perry knows the perfect actor that he would want to portray the younger version of himself—because he's already done it once. While answering questions during a livestream from the Town Hall in New York City on Wednesday, the Friends alum revealed the actor who he'd cast as his younger self if his new book was ever turned into a movie, and he named none other than Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron.
Parade

Is Eleven a Millionaire? ‘Stranger Things’ Have Happened! All About Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth In 2022

Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth is supernaturally large considering she’s still a teenager. The young actress may be best known for playing Eleven on Stranger Things, but her real life seems to be way different than her fictional one in Hawkins, Indiana. The Brit is known to cause a stir with her outspoken nature and even her fun fashion choices on the red carpet.
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Meghan Trainor Pokes Fun at Old Song Lyrics With Fan in New TikTok

Meghan Trainor has been an undeniable promotional queen in the months leading up to her newest album, Takin' it Back, and it doesn't look like she's slowing down anytime soon. During what looks to be a recent album release event at Barnes and Noble, the "Made You Look" songstress had a little fun with one of her fans. Preeti, the name on her TikTok account, uploaded a video of the moment to the social media platform earlier this week.
Parade

Scout Willis Is a Vision in Red Satin Gown

Scout Willis stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 3. The event was filled with stars putting on their best looks, but the middle child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore knocked it out of the park. The 31-year-old singer, who released her first album, Scout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

An Out of This World Christmas Indeed: How to Watch 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to bring cheer to a planet (or TV) near you. Writer and director James Gunn helms the project, which sees your favorite space-bound superheroes getting festive with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and ... Kevin Bacon! Bacon worked with Gunn previously in the superhero-sendup Super. Gunn has boasted that the holiday special is "the greatest thing" he's ever done on film. And you'd better tune in, because Gunn says that the holiday special's story is canon and gives important info and Easter eggs for Guardians of the Galaxy 3!
Parade

'Marry Me Chicken' Is the Date-Night Dish That Might End With An Engagement

Chicken recipes are hands down some of the most popular in the foodie world. We can never have enough of them, and we never tire of eating this classic food. Without a doubt, one of the reasons is the versatility of using it in countless ways. From casseroles and soups to baked, fried or grilled, the list is endless, but I think chicken's popularity also has to be tied to the fact it takes on flavors so well, resulting in one ingredient coming out tasting different each time.
Parade

9 Cutest TikToks From This Week That You Don't Want to Miss

In a dream world, we'd be able to consume endless TikToks every week. But because this is the real world, it's simply unattainable. To help assuage any fears of missing out, we rounded up some of the best posts from the past week so you don't have to worry about feeling left in the dark.
Parade

Parade

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy